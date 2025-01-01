문서화섹션
MathFloor

배열 요소에 대해 가장 가까운 작은 정수를 반환합니다.

결과가 새 배열로 출력되는 버전:

bool  MathFloor(
   const double&  array[],   // 값의 배열
   double&        result[]   // 결과의 배열
   )

결과가 원래 배열로 출력되는 버전:

bool  MathFloor(
   double&        array[]    // 값의 배열
   )

매개변수

array[]

[in] 값의 배열.   

result[]

[out] 출력 값의 배열.   

array[]

[out] 출력 값의 배열.   

값 반환

성공하면 true를, 그렇지 않으면 false를 반환합니다.