MathCumulativeProduct

生成累计产品的数组。

新数组的输出结果版本：

bool  MathCumulativeProduct(
   const double&  array[],   // 数值数组
   double&        result[]   // 结果数组
   )

原始数组的输出结果版本：

bool  MathCumulativeProduct(
   double&        array[]    // 数值数组
   )

参数

array[]

[in]  数值数组。 

result[]

[out] 输出值数组。 

array[]

[out] 输出值数组。 

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则返回false。