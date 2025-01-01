DocumentaciónSecciones
CChartObjectCycles

La clase CChartObjectCycles facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Líneas cíclicas".

Descripción

Declaración

   class CChartObjectCycles : public CChartObject

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectCycles

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Líneas cíclicas"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

