Load

Carga los parámetros del objeto con los datos del archivo.

virtual bool  Load(
   int  file_handle      // Manejador del archivo
   )

Parámetros

file_handle

[in]  manejador del archivo previamente abierto con la función FileOpen (...).

Valor de retorno

true - se se ejecuta correctamente, false - si hay un error.

Ejemplo:

//--- ejemplo de CChartObject::Load
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObject.mqh> 
//--- 
void OnStart()
  {
   int          file_handle;
   CChartObject object;
   //--- abrir archivo 
   file_handle=FileOpen("MiArchivo.bin",FILE_READ|FILE_BIN|FILE_ANSI); 
   if(file_handle>=0) 
     { 
      if(!object.Load(file_handle)) 
        { 
         //--- error al cargar el archivo 
         printf("Error al cargar el archivo: %d!",GetLastError()); 
         FileClose(file_handle); 
         //--- 
         return
        } 
      FileClose(file_handle); 
     } 
   //--- utilizar el objeto 
   //--- . . . 
  } 