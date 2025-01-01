CChartObjectCycles
CChartObjectCycles è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Cyclic Lines".
Descrizione
La CChartObjectCycles fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Cyclic Lines".
Dichiarazione
class CChartObjectCycles : public CChartObject
Titolo
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>
Gerarchia di ereditarietà
CChartObjectCycles
I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi
Create
Crea l'oggetto grafico "Cycle Lines"
Input/output
virtual Type
Metodo virtuale di identificazione
Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject
Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare
Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject
ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint, Save, Load
Vedi anche