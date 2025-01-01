문서화섹션
CChartObjectCycles

CChartObjectCycles는 "Cyclic Lines" 그래픽 개체 속성에 대한 단순 액세스를 위한 클래스입니다.

Description

CChartObjectCycles는 "Cyclic Lines" 개체 속성에 대한 액세스를 제공합니다.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectCycles : public CChartObject

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectCycles

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

"Cycle Lines" 그래픽 개체를 만듭니다.

입/출력

 

virtual Type

가상식별방법

더보기

객체 유형, 그래픽 객체