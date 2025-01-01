DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosGann ToolsCChartObjectGannLine 

CChartObjectGannLine

La clase CChartObjectGannLine facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Línea de Gann".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectGannLine proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Línea de Gann".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectGannLine : public CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectTrendByAngle

                  CChartObjectGannLine

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Línea de Gann"

Propiedades

 

PipsPerBar

Obtiene/Establece la propiedad "Escala"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Save

Método virtual para escribir en un archivo

virtual Load

Método virtual para leer un archivo

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Angle, Angle, Create

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos