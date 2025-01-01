CChartObjectGannLine

CChartObjectGannLine is a class for simplified access to "Gann Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectGannLine class provides access to "Gann Line" object properties.

Declaration

class CChartObjectGannLine : public CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Title

#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy CObject CChartObject CChartObjectTrend CChartObjectTrendByAngle CChartObjectGannLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create Create Creates "Gann Line" graphical objects Properties PipsPerBar Gets/sets "Pips per bar" property Input/output virtual Save Virtual method for writing to file virtual Load Virtual method for reading from file virtual Type Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare Methods inherited from class CChartObject ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrendByAngle Angle, Angle, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects