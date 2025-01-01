DocumentationSections
CChartObjectGannLine is a class for simplified access to "Gann Line" graphical object properties.

Description

CChartObjectGannLine class provides access to "Gann Line" object properties.

Declaration

   class CChartObjectGannLine : public CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Title

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsGann.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectTrendByAngle

                  CChartObjectGannLine

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates "Gann Line" graphical objects

Properties

 

PipsPerBar

Gets/sets "Pips per bar" property

Input/output

 

virtual Save

Virtual method for writing to file

virtual Load

Virtual method for reading from file

virtual Type

Virtual method of identification

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Methods inherited from class CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create

Methods inherited from class CChartObjectTrendByAngle

Angle, Angle, Create

See also

Object types, Graphic objects