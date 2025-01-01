DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosFibonacci ToolsCChartObjectFiboChannel 

CChartObjectFiboChannel

La clase CChartObjectFiboChannel facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Canal de Fibonacci".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectFiboChannel proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Canal de Fibonacci".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectFiboChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboChannel

Métodos de la clase

Create

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Canal de Fibonacci"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos