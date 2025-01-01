DocumentazioneSezioni
CChartObjectFiboChannel

La classe CChartObjectFiboChannel è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Fibonacci Channel".

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectFiboChannel fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Canale di Fibonacci".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectFiboChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsFibo.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectFiboChannel

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea l'oggetto grafico "Fibonacci Channel"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

