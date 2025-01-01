DocumentaciónSecciones
Manual de referencia de MQL5Biblioteca estándarObjetos gráficosObjects ChannelsCChartObjectChannel 

CChartObjectChannel

La clase  CChartObjectChannel facilita el acceso a las propiedades del objeto gráfico "Canal Equidistante".

Descripción

La clase CChartObjectChannel proporciona acceso a las propiedades del objeto "Canal Equidistante".

Declaración

   class CChartObjectChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Título

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectChannel

Métodos de la clase

Creación

 

Create

Crea el objeto gráfico "Canal Equidistante"

Entrada/salida

 

virtual Type

Método virtual de identificación

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Métodos heredados de la clase CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

Ver también

Tipos de objetos, Objetos gráficos