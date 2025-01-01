文档部分
CChartObjectChannel

CChartObjectChannel 类用于简便地访问 "等距通道" 图形对象属性。

描述

CChartObjectChannel 类可供访问 "等距通道" 对象属性。

声明

   class CChartObjectChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

标称库文件

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

继承体系

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectChannel

类方法

创建

 

创建

创建图形对象 "等距通道"

输入/输出

 

virtual Type

标识的虚方法

