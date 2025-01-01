DocumentazioneSezioni
CChartObjectChannel

CChartObjectChannel è una classe per l'accesso semplificato alle proprietà dell'oggetto grafico "Canale Equidistante".

Descrizione

La Classe CChartObjectChannel fornisce l'accesso alle proprietà dell'oggetto "Canale Equidistante".

Dichiarazione

   class CChartObjectChannel : public CChartObjectTrend

Titolo

   #include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsChannels.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CChartObject

          CChartObjectTrend

              CChartObjectChannel

I Metodi della Classe per Gruppi

Create

 

Create

Crea oggetto grafico "Canale Equidistante"

Input/output

 

virtual Type

Metodo virtuale di identificazione

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Compare

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObject

ChartId, Window, Name, Name, NumPoints, Attach, SetPoint, Delete, Detach, Time, Time, Price, Price, Color, Color, Style, Style, Width, Width, Background, Background, Fill, Fill, Z_Order, Z_Order, Selected, Selected, Selectable, Selectable, Description, Description, Tooltip, Tooltip, Timeframes, Timeframes, CreateTime, LevelsCount, LevelsCount, LevelColor, LevelColor, LevelStyle, LevelStyle, LevelWidth, LevelWidth, LevelValue, LevelValue, LevelDescription, LevelDescription, GetInteger, GetInteger, SetInteger, SetInteger, GetDouble, GetDouble, SetDouble, SetDouble, GetString, GetString, SetString, SetString, ShiftObject, ShiftPoint

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CChartObjectTrend

RayLeft, RayLeft, RayRight, RayRight, Create, Save, Load

