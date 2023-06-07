Introducing the Hull Moving Average Scanner, an advanced multisymbol and multitimeframe indicator for MT4. This powerful and versatile tool is designed to enhance your trading decisions. The indicator incorporates the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and offers additional features to provide fast and reliable alerts.

With the Hull Moving Average Scanner, you can benefit from the unique characteristics of the Hull Moving Average across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The indicator's comprehensive dashboard displays all signals as buttons, allowing you to conveniently access the information you need. Simply click on a button to open a new chart with HMA lines that reveal the signal in greater detail.

To streamline your trading experience, the indicator includes the option to automatically open the latest chart corresponding to the signal. By activating the "Open new chart" feature, you can swiftly analyze and act upon trading opportunities.

The Hull Moving Average Scanner indicator offers two modes: Scanning and single HMA line drawing. In Scanning mode, you can efficiently scan multiple currency pairs and timeframes for potential signals. Alternatively, you can focus on a single HMA line for in-depth analysis and decision-making.

Never miss a trading opportunity with our comprehensive alert system. The indicator provides a range of notification options, including pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts. Stay connected and receive instant updates on any device, enabling you to respond promptly to market movements.

The Hull Moving Average Scanner indicator caters to traders of all experience levels and trading styles. Whether you prefer short-term scalping or long-term trend following, this indicator can be seamlessly integrated into your strategy. Its versatility and adaptability make it an invaluable tool for traders seeking accurate and timely signals.

Experience the power of the Hull Moving Average Scanner indicator and elevate your trading to new heights. With its advanced features, multicurrency and multitimeframe capabilities, and intuitive dashboard, this indicator is a must-have for any trader looking to make informed trading decisions.