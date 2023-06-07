Hull Moving Average Scanner

Introducing the Hull Moving Average Scanner, an advanced multisymbol and multitimeframe indicator for MT4. This powerful and versatile tool is designed to enhance your trading decisions. The indicator incorporates the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and offers additional features to provide fast and reliable alerts.

With the Hull Moving Average Scanner, you can benefit from the unique characteristics of the Hull Moving Average across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. The indicator's comprehensive dashboard displays all signals as buttons, allowing you to conveniently access the information you need. Simply click on a button to open a new chart with HMA lines that reveal the signal in greater detail.

To streamline your trading experience, the indicator includes the option to automatically open the latest chart corresponding to the signal. By activating the "Open new chart" feature, you can swiftly analyze and act upon trading opportunities.

The Hull Moving Average Scanner indicator offers two modes: Scanning and single HMA line drawing. In Scanning mode, you can efficiently scan multiple currency pairs and timeframes for potential signals. Alternatively, you can focus on a single HMA line for in-depth analysis and decision-making.

Never miss a trading opportunity with our comprehensive alert system. The indicator provides a range of notification options, including pop-up alerts, mobile notifications, email alerts, and sound alerts. Stay connected and receive instant updates on any device, enabling you to respond promptly to market movements.

The Hull Moving Average Scanner indicator caters to traders of all experience levels and trading styles. Whether you prefer short-term scalping or long-term trend following, this indicator can be seamlessly integrated into your strategy. Its versatility and adaptability make it an invaluable tool for traders seeking accurate and timely signals.

Experience the power of the Hull Moving Average Scanner indicator and elevate your trading to new heights. With its advanced features, multicurrency and multitimeframe capabilities, and intuitive dashboard, this indicator is a must-have for any trader looking to make informed trading decisions.



Parameters

  • Mode
    • Scanner modeScanner mode (choose between Scanning and Single Line Drawing)
  • HULL Moving Average Parameters
    • Fast HMA period - Period for fast Hull Moving Average calculation
    • Fast method - Method used for fast Hull Moving Average calculation
    • Fast price - Price used for fast Hull Moving Average calculation
    • Slow HMA period - Period for slow Hull Moving Average calculation
    • Slow method - Method used for slow Hull Moving Average calculation
    • Slow price - Price used for slow Hull Moving Average calculation
    • Symbols - Symbol list
    • Timeframes - Timeframe list
  • Alert Filters 
    • Open new chart activated - Activate automatic opening of a new chart.
    • Pop-up alert activated - Pop-up alerts enabled.
    • Mobile alert activated - Mobile alerts enabled.
    • Email alert activated - Email alerts enabled.
    • Sound alert activated - Sound alerts enabled.
    • Bullish signal message - Custom message for bullish signals.
    • Bearish signal message - Custom message for bearish signals.
  • Graphic Parameters
    • Bullish button color - Color for bullish signal buttons.
    • Bearish button color - Color for bearish signal buttons.
    • Button state color - Color for button state (checked/unchecked).
    • Button font color - Color for button font.
    • Button font - Font style for buttons.
    • Button font size - Font size for buttons.  
    • Button distance from top - Vertical distance of buttons from the top.
    • Button distance from left - Horizontal distance of buttons from the left.  
    • Button per column [0 = max] - Maximum number of buttons per column (0 for unlimited).
    • Blank chart for dashboard - Display a blank chart in the dashboard.  
    • Clear the dashboard within [x] minutes - Clear the dashboard after a specified time period.
    Recommended products
    VR Cub
    Vladimir Pastushak
    Indicators
    VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
    Binary Option Signal
    Yaroslav Varankin
    Indicators
    Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
    Candle Countdown With Alerts
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    Indicators
    We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
    TPO Profile MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
    Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
    Daily Candle Predictor
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
    New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
    Nikolay Kositsin
    Indicators
    Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
    Noize Absorption Index MT4
    Ekaterina Saltykova
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
    MajorAlert
    Sergei Vassunov
    Indicators
    MajorAlert - is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 that combines two distinct market analysis approaches into one powerful tool. By integrating a counter‑trend entry logic (upper block) with a trend‑following filter (lower block), the indicator generates high‑probability signals on the chart with clearly separated arrow colors. Key Features Fully self‑contained   – no external indicators required; all calculations are built‑in. Versatile inputs   – adjust all parameters to suit a
    Forex Gump
    Andrey Kozak
    2.4 (5)
    Indicators
    Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
    Volume Profile Sniper
    Vadim Verkhovtsev
    Indicators
    Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
    Night ghost
    Dmitriy Kashevich
    Indicators
    Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
    PZ Harmonacci Patterns
    PZ TRADING SLU
    3.17 (6)
    Indicators
    Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
    Delta Pairs
    Anatolii Zainchkovskii
    Indicators
    Delta Pairs is an indicator for pair trading, it displays the divergence of two currency pairs. Does not redraw. A useful tool for the analysis of the behavior of two currency pairs relative to each other. Purpose The Delta Pairs indicator is designed for determining the divergences in the movements of two currency pairs. This indicator is displayed as two line charts and the difference (delta) between these charts in the form of a histogram. The Delta Pairs indicator will be useful for those w
    MFI Flat Detector mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI FLAT Detector" - is an efficient auxiliary tool in trading! No Repaint. I offer you to upgrade your trading methods with this great indicator for MT4. - Indicator shows price Flat areas on the chart. It has "Flat sensitivity" parameter - which is responsible for flat detection. - "MFI FLAT Detector" is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well. - You can use it for trend following systems to detect flat zones and avoid
    Nirvana prop controler MT4
    Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
    Indicators
    Risk Management and Limit Monitoring Indicator for Professional Traders and Evaluation Accounts (Prop) This tool only displays precise risk management and limit information on the chart to help you make more focused decisions. The indicator does not open/close/modify trades and does not interfere with Expert Advisors (EAs). Features Monitoring daily and total drawdown Calculates and displays daily and total drawdown based on Balance or Equity (configurable). Shows the remaining percentage to th
    Chart Trader
    FX AutoTrader
    Utilities
    ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
    Basic Support and Resistance
    Mehran Sepah Mansoor
    Indicators
    Our Basic Support and Resistance indicator is the solution you need to boost your technical analysis. This indicator allows you to project support and resistance levels on the chart / MT5 Version Features Integration of Fibonacci Levels:  With the option to display Fibonacci levels alongside support and resistance levels, our indicator gives you an even deeper insight into market behavior and possible reversal areas. Performance Optimization:  With the option to update extended lines only at th
    Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    "Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
    Super Reversal Pattern
    Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
    Indicators
    Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
    Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
    Jairzino Rivelino Williams
    Utilities
    Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
    Market Structure Zig Zag
    Lesedi Oliver Seilane
    4.66 (29)
    Indicators
    Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
    FREE
    Supply Demand new Strategy
    Mohamed yehia Osman
    Indicators
    This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
    SSL Hybrid MT4
    Rashed Samir
    Indicators
    This indicator is the mql4 version of the   SSLHybrid   indicator. MT5 Version Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Description of TradingView version: This script is designed for the NNFX Method, so it is recommended for Daily charts only. Tried to implement a few VP NNFX Rules This script has a SSL / Baseline (you can choose between the SSL or MA), a secondary SSL for continiuation trades and a third SSL for exit trades. Alerts added for Baseline entries, SSL2
    Reversal Monster Mini
    Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
    Experts
    The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
    FREE
    Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
    Roy Meshulam
    Indicators
    Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
    Pct Multi Probability Indicator
    Fabio Albano
    Indicators
    The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
    Gvs Undefeated Trend System
    Harun Celik
    Indicators
    Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
    FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator
    Ariel Capja
    Indicators
    This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator . It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods . The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the m
    Cosmic Diviner X Planet
    Olena Kondratenko
    4 (2)
    Indicators
    This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the strength of trends and market entry points, visualizing this using histograms on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on the timeframes М5, М15, М30, Н1. For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (TP1, TP2 with text labels) and the recommended Stop Loss level. The take profit levels (TP1, TP2) are automatically calculated for
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    SR Liquidity
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
    DayTrader PRO MT4
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
    Zoryk Gold mt4
    Reda El Koutbane
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
    Neuro Poseidon MT4
    Daria Rezueva
    4.8 (45)
    Indicators
    Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (171)
    Indicators
    Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (27)
    Indicators
    M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
    BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (31)
    Indicators
    PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
    Prop Firm Sniper
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
    Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
    Atomic Analyst
    Issam Kassas
    5 (11)
    Indicators
    This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
    KT Renko Patterns MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    2.33 (3)
    Indicators
    KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
    Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
    Genki Andou
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
    Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
    Shengzu Zhong
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
    Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
    Yohana Parmi
    4.85 (62)
    Indicators
    A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
    ORB Seeker
    Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
    Indicators
    Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
    IQ FX Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
    Price Action Sniper
    Elmira Memish
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
    Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
    Garry James Goodchild
    Indicators
    Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (68)
    Indicators
    Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
    PZ Turning Points MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    1 (1)
    Indicators
    Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
    Forex Gump Laser
    Andrey Kozak
    Indicators
    Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
    Level Breakout Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicators
    Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
    Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
    Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
    Scalper Vault
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
    Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
    Trend Lines PRO
    Roman Podpora
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
    ReTest Histogram ms
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    Indicators
    Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
    Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
    Guang Jun Huang
    Indicators
    Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
    Master Volume profile
    Israr Hussain Shah
    Indicators
    Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
    More from author
    ImpulseMap MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    ImpulseMap   is a   Market Structure Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically identifies and maps   Higher Highs (HH) ,   Higher Lows (HL) ,   Lower Highs (LH) ,   Lower Lows (LL) ,   Breaks of Structure (BOS) ,   Changes of Character (CHoCH) , and   Liquidity Sweeps   to help traders understand trend development, continuation, and potential reversals with greater clarity. Built for   Price Action ,   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ,   ICT , and   Market Structure   traders, the indicator tran
    Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate   is a   Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5   designed to simplify   technical analysis ,   market trend analysis , and   entry point identification   by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes   Moving Averages ,   CCI ,   RSI ,   Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for   Forex trad
    Candle Power Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    4.56 (9)
    Indicators
    Candle Power Pro is a Volume Analysis Indicator  designed to analyze real tick volume , bull/bear pressure , buyer and seller imbalances , and price-volume relationships directly from the chart. The indicator transforms candle volume activity into a visual market analysis system by displaying bull and bear volume percentages , volume dominance, divergence conditions, and trend confirmation signals. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Index traders , Cryptocurrency traders , scalpers , d
    SMC Sessions MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    The SMC Sessions Indicator is a precision tool crafted for Smart Money traders who rely on ICT concepts, liquidity hunts, and session based strategies . It seamlessly maps out critical session based trading zones using the most proven and popular concepts used by institutional level traders. This all in one session indicator overlays your chart with the most effective and high probability range strategies, including: ICT Asian Range, London Breakout, New York Range, ICT London Open Killzone, ICT
    Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The Donchian Time Sync Analyzer brings powerful multi-timeframe dimension to classic Donchian channel analysis, allowing traders to simultaneously monitor trend strength and potential reversal signals across five different chart periods. This advanced indicator calculates the highest highs and lowest lows across your selected timeframes, generating clear visual signals that help identify convergence of trend direction across multiple time horizons. By providing coordinated analysis from minute t
    Smart Daily Fibonacci MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Smart Daily Fibonacci   is a   Daily Fibonacci Indicator for MT4 and MT5   that automatically draws   Fibonacci Retracement   and   Fibonacci Extension   levels using the previous trading day's high and low. Designed for   Forex traders ,   gold traders ,   index traders ,   cryptocurrency traders ,   scalpers ,   day traders ,   swing traders , and   prop firm traders , it helps create a structured daily trading framework without the need to manually draw Fibonacci tools every session. By trans
    Candle GAP
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    The Candle GAP indicator is an essential tool for traders utilizing Gap Trading Strategies as it automatically identifies candle gaps for each day of the week. A gap refers to a price level difference between the close and open of two consecutive days. This indicator recognizes four types of gap patterns: Common, Breakaway, Continuation, and Exhaustion. By incorporating this indicator into any chart, traders can validate their signals and enhance their trading decisions. One of the key features
    FREE
    Extract Candle Power
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Extract Candle Power is a real time volume extractor indicator that provides valuable insights into the behavior of sellers and buyers during each candle. By analyzing the volume data, traders can make more informed decisions about market trends and potential reversals, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Moving Average indicators. This powerful tool allows you to extract and analyze the sellers and buyers volume of the current candle, as well as compare it with the volume of previous can
    Three MA Alert
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Triple MA Crossover Alert is a Moving Average Crossover Indicator  designed to analyze market direction using a combination of three moving averages: Fast MA , Normal MA , and Slow MA . The indicator helps traders identify changes in market trend , potential bullish and bearish conditions , and important price movement areas through a clear triple moving average structure. By combining technical analysis , trend analysis , and customizable trading alerts , this Forex Indicator provides a simple
    Mr Fibonacci
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Introducing Mr. Fibonacci , an amazing indicator designed to simplify the process of drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on your chart. This indicator offers exceptional customization options for professional traders, allowing them to draw any Fibonacci level with precision. Additionally, it provides mobile notifications, email alerts, and pop-up alerts when price enters Fibonacci levels, ensuring you never miss potential trading opportunities. Using this indicator, you no longer have to cons
    Two MA Crossover
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    The Two MA Crossover is a powerful notification system designed specifically for traders who rely on the Moving Average Crossover Strategy . This fully automated indicator serves as a comprehensive alert system, ensuring that you never miss a crucial trading event. It sends notifications to your mobile device, email, and displays pop-up alerts with sound on your computer, all when it detects a moving average crossover based on your preferred parameters. One of its notable features is its compati
    Pivot Bro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Pivot Confluence Zones is a technical analysis indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to identify retracement zones , reversal areas , and support and resistance levels by combining Pivot Points , Fibonacci Retracement , ATR , and ADR into a single trading workspace. Instead of relying on a single technical tool, the indicator searches for confluence zones where multiple trading levels overlap, helping traders evaluate areas that may attract increased market attention. To strengthen price analysis,
    ReversalPatterns
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    This technical indicator automatically identifies and analyzes price action using a variety of Reversal Candlestick Patterns on the chart. It conveniently draws arrow signs along with the corresponding pattern names, making it easy to spot the latest reversal candlestick patterns. With this indicator, you can quickly identify and compare chart analysis with previously identified candle patterns. The indicator includes a range of implemented candlestick patterns, both simple and complex, such as
    Reversal Alert Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    2.5 (2)
    Indicators
    The Reversal Alert Pro indicator is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect reversal areas in the market. It offers convenient notifications sent directly to your mobile device and displays pop-up alerts with sound. By incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy, you can effectively filter trade positions. Furthermore, the indicator provides the option to utilize CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators to further refine the generated signals, enhancing its versatility and applic
    Currency Strength 7
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The Currency Strength 7 technical indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders gauge the strength of the seven most popular currencies. By analyzing the strength of AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, and CAD, this indicator provides valuable insights into currency dynamics. It represents currency strength on the chart using lines, allowing traders to quickly assess the relative strength of different currencies. One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to draw an extended
    BullsBears Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The BullsBears Action Expert Advisor is an advanced trading solution designed for traders who rely on volume based market analysis. Utilizing Bulls and Bears volume data, this EA automatically identifies potential trade opportunities based on market strength and executes Buy or Sell orders according to user defined parameters. It is fully customizable, allowing traders to fine tune their strategies with multiple filters, risk management options, and trade execution controls. This EA includes an
    Crossover Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The Crossover Action Expert Advisor is an advanced tool designed to automate one of the most popular trading strategies, the M oving Average Crossover Strategy . With its intuitive interface and powerful features, this expert advisor takes the complexity out of manual trading and executes trades automatically based on moving average crossovers. One of the key features of this expert advisor is its proper risk management system, ensuring that trades are executed with appropriate lot sizes and max
    CCI Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The CCI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate the CCI (Commodity Channel Index) Strategy , allowing traders to capitalize on CCI level touches. With its user friendly settings and robust risk management system, this EA provides a reliable and efficient solution for traders looking to incorporate the CCI indicator into their trading approach. One of the key features of this Expert Advisor is its proper risk management system, which helps traders maintain control over their
    News Robo
    Thushara Dissanayake
    2 (1)
    Experts
    The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
    RSI Action
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3.67 (3)
    Experts
    The RSI Action Expert Advisor is a powerful tool that automates popular RSI (Relative Strength Index) strategies, allowing for efficient and accurate trading. By utilizing overbought and oversold levels, this EA identifies optimal entry points for buy and sell orders. It also offers various signal filtering options to enhance trading precision, including RSI reversal points, pending orders, major trend identification, and Moving Average Crossover signals. Additionally, it incorporates a modern
    Fibo Scalper Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    The Fibo Scalper Pro Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Fibonacci Trading Strategies . It simplifies the trading process by automatically drawing and adjusting Fibonacci levels on the chart. This feature provides convenience and accuracy for traders who utilize Fibonacci retracements and extensions in their analysis. One of the key features of the Fibo Scalper Pro is its customization facility. It allows professional traders to enable or disable each Fibonacci level
    TPSL Driver
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Utilities
    Introducing the TPSL Driver Utility , a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading experience by automating Stop Loss and Take Profit management. This utility caters to every trader who desires seamless order management and advanced profit protection techniques. With the TPSL Driver Utility, you have the flexibility to choose between two modes of order management: Hidden and Visual. The Hidden mode allows you to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, providing a discreet approach to mana
    Breakout Robot
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (3)
    Experts
    The Breakout Robot EA is a specialized trading tool designed to automate time session-based breakouts . The EA operates by drawing a price range box and high/low lines according to the specified input time parameters. When price breaks above the high or below the low of this defined range, the EA automatically executes trades. The system's core functionality focuses on the EURJPY Breakout between 22:00-02:00 GMT, while its flexible architecture allows adaptation to other time-based strategies li
    Entry Point
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    The   Entry Point   indicator is a   professional signal dashboard   that combines multiple technical indicators across up to three timeframes to produce a single   consolidated entry signal . Rather than juggling separate windows for Moving Averages, CCI, RSI, Stochastic, Bill Williams Accelerator, and volume analysis, traders can view all these readings in one   intuitive visual panel . The system analyzes each timeframe independently, then applies   weighted voting   based on your chosen prio
    Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    4 (5)
    Indicators
    Entry Point Dashboard Ultimate is a Multi-Timeframe Trading Dashboard Indicator for MT4 and MT5 designed to simplify technical analysis , market trend analysis , and entry point identification by combining multiple trading tools into a single visual dashboard. The indicator analyzes Moving Averages , CCI , RSI , Stochastic , momentum data, and volume conditions across selected timeframes to create a structured overview of current market conditions. Designed for Forex traders , Gold traders , Ind
    Fibo Channels Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Introducing the Fibo Channels Ultimate technical indicator, a powerful tool designed to revolutionize your Fibonacci trading strategy. With its advanced functionality, this indicator automatically draws all past Fibonacci channels on your chart, saving you time and effort. What sets the Fibo Channels Ultimate apart is its exceptional customization capabilities, allowing professional traders to draw any Fibonacci level they desire. This level of flexibility ensures that you can tailor the indicat
    Crossover Tactics Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The Crossover Tactics Ultimate Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to automate popular Moving Average Crossover Strategies . It excels at identifying optimal entry points based on the intersection of three moving averages, while employing advanced filtering techniques to enhance the reliability of signals. However, what sets this EA apart is its comprehensive trade management system, known as the TPSL Driver Utility algorithm. One of the standout features of this expert advisor is its abi
    DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicators
    Introducing the DFP Reconnoiter Ultimate , a technical indicator specifically designed for Daily Fibonacci Pivot Strategy traders. This indicator incorporates standard Fibonacci retracements, daily Pivot levels, Candlestick patterns, ATR and ADR levels to identify reversal and exit areas, resulting in well-timed entries. Key Fibonacci retracement levels of 38.2%, 50.0%, or 61.8% are preferred in conjunction with the daily central pivot. The strategy involves monitoring the Average True Range (AT
    Currency Heat Wave Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    The Currency Heat Wave Ultimate technical indicator is a valuable tool that provides traders with real time insights into the strength of major currencies. With its analysis of 28 currency pairs, it offers a comprehensive overview of currency strength directly on the chart, making it incredibly convenient to use. By dynamically changing colors, it enables traders to quickly identify the positions of currencies and make informed decisions. One of the notable features of Currency Heat Wave is its
    Exit Area Ultimate
    Thushara Dissanayake
    3 (1)
    Indicators
    The   Exit Area Ultimate   is a practical chart tool that displays   daily ATR (Average True Range)   and   ADR (Average Daily Range)   levels directly on your chart, helping traders understand how much an asset typically moves in a single day. By showing these   volatility based target zones , the indicator answers a key question: how far can price realistically go today? Based on historical price movement averages, the system draws upper and lower boundaries that represent the day's   potentia
    Filter:
    No reviews
    Reply to review