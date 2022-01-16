Min5 diamonds Indicator
- Indicators
- Mohamed Kamel Touati
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Diamonds Min5 - DM5-
DM5 is an indicator that suggests entering levels (sell or buy) ,it always follow the trends using parabolic sar , working on is so easy, you need just to attach it to the chart and all the magic will show ,this indicator does not repeat itself or redraw signals .
After months of testing, it provides a very good result
it works on all pairs with no excaption
