Fusion Signal

Fusion Signal — ATR HiLo Channel SMP TT (Multi-Timeframe Indicator)

Fusion Signal is an advanced MT4 indicator that blends ATR-based volatility channels with smoothed moving averages and configurable signal arrows. It’s designed to help traders identify trend direction, dynamic support/resistance and actionable breakout/reversal points with multi-timeframe precision. The indicator is highly configurable and suitable for a broad range of instruments (FX, metals, indices) and trading styles (swing / intraday).

Key features

  • ATR HiLo volatility channel: dynamically calculated upper and lower bands around a smoothed central line using ATR × Deviation.

  • Smoothed MA core: central trendline uses LWMA (configurable MA types and periods) with additional smoothing (Length × Cycle processing).

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF): ability to compute and display channel and signals from a higher or different timeframe on the current chart.

  • Flexible arrow signals: 3 arrow modes — High/Low cross, Close cross, and Center line vs MA cross — with configurable bar offset and arrow style.

  • Real-time alerts: popup, sound (.wav), email and mobile push notifications when arrows generate signals.

  • On-chart interactive button: enable/disable the indicator display quickly without removing it from the chart.

  • Clean DataWindow labels & buffers: dedicated buffers for BUY/SELL trendlines, bands, MA and arrows — useful for automation or EA integration.

  • Full parameter control: history depth, ATR period, deviation multiplier, MTF timeframe, visual styles, arrow codes and sizes, button colors and placement.

Trading logic (overview)

  1. Compute a smoothed primary MA (configurable method & period) and further smooth it by configurable Length and Cycle parameters.

  2. Compute ATR over a configurable ATRPeriod and build upper/lower bands using the Deviation multiplier.

  3. Detect directional slope/phase of the smoothed MA to determine trend bias.

  4. Generate arrow signals when price or highs/lows cross band levels (or when selected MA crossover rules are met).

  5. Optionally propagate MTF values from the selected timeframe to the current chart for higher-timeframe confirmation.

Input parameters (all configurable)

  • History — lookback depth for drawing (default 4567)

  • TimeFrame — source timeframe (PERIOD_CURRENT by default)

  • Lenght — smoothing length (default 13)

  • Cycle — smoothing cycles (default 5)

  • sPeriod — core MA period (default 21)

  • sMode — core MA method (default MODE_LWMA)

  • sPrice — applied price (default PRICE_CLOSE)

  • ATRPeriod — ATR length used for bands (default 250)

  • Deviation — ATR multiplier for band width (default 2.222)

  • ShowChannel — channel display mode (Off / Center / Bands / Full)

  • mPeriod , mMode , mPrice — secondary MA settings (default mPeriod = 55)

  • ARROWBAR — bar offset for arrow detection (default 0)

  • WhichArrows — arrow logic: CrossHL / CrossCC / CrossMA

  • ArrGap , ArrCodeUP , ArrCodeDN , ArrSize — arrow positioning & styling

  • SoundFile — sound to play on alert (default alert2.wav )

  • ALERTBAR — which bar to use for alerts (default 1)

  • Alert toggles: AlertsMessage , AlertsSound , AlertsEmail , AlertsMobile

  • On-chart button: buttColor , buttSize , backColor , axisX , axisY , buttCorner , buttWindow

Recommended settings & usage

  • Recommended pairs: majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) and XAUUSD (adjust ATR/Deviation accordingly).

  • Recommended timeframes: when ATRPeriod is large (250) use H1 or higher; for lower ATRPeriod use M15/M30. Adjust ATRPeriod and Deviation to match the volatility of the instrument and timeframe.

  • Signal confirmation: prefer trading only when MTF trend (selected TimeFrame) agrees with local signals. Use Stop Loss and proper risk management.

  • Testing: always run extensive backtests and forward tests on demo accounts to tune ATRPeriod , Deviation , sPeriod , mPeriod and arrow logic for your asset and broker.

Installation & notes

  1. Place the .mq4 file into the Indicators folder and compile in MetaEditor.

  2. Attach to your chart and configure the parameters to your preference.

  3. Ensure AlertsEmail and AlertsMobile are correctly set in MT4 options if using email or push notifications.

  4. The indicator exposes buffers for integration; developers can reference them in EAs with iCustom .

What you get

  • Fully commented MT4 indicator source code (.mq4)

  • Easy to customize visual and logic parameters

  • MTF channel & arrow signal system with alerts and on-chart button

Changelog / Version 1.0

  • Initial release: ATR HiLo Channel with MTF, arrows, alerts and on-chart control.

Disclaimer

This indicator is a tool, not a guaranteed profit system. Market conditions, broker execution, spreads and slippage affect real results. Always backtest and demo-test before using with live funds. The author is not responsible for trading losses.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Paraboom
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Paraboom 2025.11.13 19:40 
 

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pan898899
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pan898899 2025.09.06 22:35 
 

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