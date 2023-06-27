LordCandleSignal is an indicator for META TRADER 4, using by default ENVELOPES, STOCHASTIC, RSI techniques with Lord strategies in its source code.





LordCandleSignal issues a new buy / sell signal through its strategy before the action, that is, the signal comes before it happens.





Difficult to make mistakes, each signal sent, it is possible to close profitably even before the next signal, or using the Lord strategy, closing profitably every 20-50 pips in a comprehensive and safe way.





LordCandleSignal sends notifications on META TRADER and also PUSH notifications from MT4 to your cell phone via ID META QUOTES connection, so even on the cell phone in the META TRADER app you will receive the signal, according to the TIMEFRAME used on the Desktop.





The LordCandle strategy detects and analyzes each candlestick started, providing through its percentage a start of a fall or a high.

LordCandleSignal works on any currency pair, on any timeframe, including smaller timeframes for short term orders, closing 20-50 pips, (M1, M5, M15)

For long-term signals or even trend confirmation, use M30, H1, H4, D1.

Made with love and care,





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