LordCandleSignal

LordCandleSignal is an indicator for META TRADER 4, using by default ENVELOPES, STOCHASTIC, RSI techniques with Lord strategies in its source code.

LordCandleSignal issues a new buy / sell signal through its strategy before the action, that is, the signal comes before it happens.

Difficult to make mistakes, each signal sent, it is possible to close profitably even before the next signal, or using the Lord strategy, closing profitably every 20-50 pips in a comprehensive and safe way.

LordCandleSignal sends notifications on META TRADER and also PUSH notifications from MT4 to your cell phone via ID META QUOTES connection, so even on the cell phone in the META TRADER app you will receive the signal, according to the TIMEFRAME used on the Desktop.

The LordCandle strategy detects and analyzes each candlestick started, providing through its percentage a start of a fall or a high.

LordCandleSignal works on any currency pair, on any timeframe, including smaller timeframes for short term orders, closing 20-50 pips, (M1, M5, M15)

For long-term signals or even trend confirmation, use M30, H1, H4, D1.

Made with love and care,

Join the Telegram group: https://t.me/expertlord
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
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LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
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Lord Auto Fibonnaci is a free indicator for Meta Trader, in order to show the most famous chart in the financial market known as "Fibonnaci". As we can see in the images below, the fibonnaci table will automatically analyze the graph for you, with trend factors through percentage, almost infallible use, you can always work when the percentage is low or high, start shopping and sales on time, great for analyzing entries! In the images below we can see an example in gold in H4, where we are at
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Chart High Low Levels
Igor Pereira Calil
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The Chart High Low Indicator is an indicator for META TRADER 4, with the function of analyzing and showing the weekly MAXIMUM, weekly MINIMUM, monthly MAXIMUM and monthly MINIMUM levels. This can help a lot when creating TrendLine or even plotting your FIBONNACI line, as there is no need to access Internet sites to analyze the MAXIMUM/MINIMUM levels. In graphical analysis, it can assist in breaking HIGH/MIN levels, creating support and resistance breakOuts. There are "mark" functions on the in
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Igor Pereira Calil
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Lord Info is an indicator for the financial market on the META TRADER 4 platform. You can place Lord Info on any stock / currency pair on your platform. Lord Info is able to show us the ATR report for the last (10) days or configurable, where we can see the base volatility of the pair, and its consequence. The average true range (ATR) is an indicator of market volatility used in technical analysis. It is typically derived from the 14-day simple moving average from a series of real-range indi
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This is the PORTUGUESE version, to buy the ENGLISH version, visit:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103149 GET LordEA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. The LordEA specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trend and strategies. We use by default methods of distancing and type of geometric lot where the robot will detect through the trend an exact time to open a new order, or even under martingale. LordEA i
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LordAutoTrendLine is an indicator for MetaTrader that was developed with the intention of analyzing up and down trend lines in the financial market. Trend lines are used to calculate together with a Fibonnaci for example, the high and low of a currency pair. In the example of the H4 images, we can see a line crossing 1790 high and 1784 low, an example, if going below 1784 will mean selling, and very certainly according to the line, it can reach 1790 first without any much effort, ie , purchas
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LordOscilatorSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader, which uses standard market indicators; Stochastic, Moving Average, MACD, MA Xover, P.SAR. Exactly! this single indicator has the help and assistants of (5) indicators. The LordOscilatorSignal has a graphic panel of great visualization and understanding, being able to observe the values of each indicator and timeframes. LordOscilatorSignal identifies through the trends of the buying and selling indicators, if all indicators
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Igor Pereira Calil
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LordMACDSignal is an indicator for META TRADER that uses the MACD trend of the financial market by default and principle. LordMACDSignal has been optimized with MACD indicator to analyze the trend through candles and detect the next movement. LordMACDSignal sends signal alerts about a trend of upward or downward divergence, and also reports possible reverse situations in overloaded pairs. Made with love and care, Join Telegram Group: https://t.me/expertlord
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The LordAdvancedPivot Indicator is an indicator for META TRADER 4, with the function of analyzing the main daily channels of the currency pair, known as RESISTANCE, SUPPORT and PIVOT (center), to determine the levels at which market sentiment can change from "bullish" "to" low ". Pivot points can be points that correspond to trend lines, Fibonacci levels, moving averages, previous highs / lows or closings and many more indicators, depending on the trader's philosophy. LordAdvancedPivot has 7
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LordChannel is an indicator for META TRADER 4 for all forex pairs and financial market metals. The indicator is used to make detections of high/low channels, implementing a technical analysis on possible breakouts and making correct order entries. LordChannel sends signals such as buy and sell in the graphical analysis, it is important to emphasize that the importance of these signals are safe in TIME FRAMES M30, H1, H4. The indicator was created for using bullish/downtrend channels to compl
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Lizzy Broken is a financial market indicator for META TRADER 4. LizzyBroken's function is to show the daily channels on the graph of the inserted pair. Through the channels, Lizzy does a brief breakout analysis and provides you with a BUY and SELL area followed by TAKE PROFITs (TP) and also StopLoss (SL). Lizzy Broken also provides a stat on the upper left side showing the previous day's high/low and also as text showing the BUY/SELL areas with TP/SL. LizzyBroken indicator is perfect to be u
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Igor Pereira Calil
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This is the ENGLISH version, to buy the PORTUGUESE VERSION, go to:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/58513 GET LordEA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. The LordEA specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trend and strategies. We use by default methods of distancing and type of geometric lot where the robot will detect through the trend an exact time to open a new order, or even under martingale. LordEA is
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The Atena specialist is a EA for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET Atena Gold EA FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. Atena was developed to operate with greater security on American metal (GOLD, XAUUSD). Atena GOLD is a long-term robot, with WEEKLY AND MONTHLY profits, don't be too alarmed if it sometimes takes some time to close. Remember that Athena operates in both market trends, buying and selling, re
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The HERMES specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the objective of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET HERMES GOLD PRO FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. TIMEFRAME USAGE RECOMMENDATION: H1 HERMES was developed to work on the American metal XAUUSD (GOLD). HERMES is a long-term Expert in assertive SCALPING, and so, he can stay 1,2,3 days without trading, depending on the value of his "risk (configuration", but, don't worry about that, re
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The SM Gold Scalping specialist is a robot for Meta Trader with the aim of working with the robot's own trends and strategies. GET SM Gold Scalping FREE INSTALLED AND OPERATING ON YOUR ACCOUNT, ASK ME PRIVATE MESSAGE. SM GOLD Scalping is an extreme short-term (scalping) robot, it reshapes the chart through fast trends, opens orders and closes with quick profit in durations of 5 to 10 minutes or up to 30 seconds, repeating the process several times times during the day. !!!!!!!! RECOMMENDED TIM
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Igor Pereira Calil
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OrderBlock PRO ALERT OrderBlock ALERTA PRO is the definitive tool for identifying the best entry points into the financial market. With it, you will find the ideal balance points for orders, detecting when liquidity will start to increase when breaking the bullish or bearish structure. Receive PUSH notifications directly on your Meta Trader, keeping you always informed. Furthermore, OrderBlock ALERTA PRO identifies the HIGH LOW (HL) and LOW HIGH (LH) zones, providing you with the exact price
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Lord PROP FIRM EA The Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 TESTED AND APPROVED FOR XAUUSD/GOLD Discover Lord PROP FIRM , the Expert Advisor (EA) designed to pass challenges on proprietary tables and be used on real accounts with the same efficiency. With a default configuration optimized for scalping, it is the ideal tool to maximize your results in the financial market. Lord PROP FIRM Highlights: Dynamic Macro Trend: Uses a customized indicator that detects trends through structure breaks (CHoCH
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