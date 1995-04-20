Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag.

The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals.

When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period.

When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal.

Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal.





The indicator settings are simple.

By default, the indicator is set to the H1 timeframe. Other timeframes require different optimal settings.

The longer the Bollinger Bands period, the better the signal.

The longer the ZigZag period, the rarer the signal appears.

The best scores for ZigZag are 3 to 6.

The best values for Deviations are 1.6 to 2.

Important information

If you use standard signals on the H1 timeframe, then you will have 100% profitable trades with a Take Profit of 35 points.

Input parameters

-----------

Bands Period - averaging period of the Bollinger Bands indicator

- averaging period of the Bollinger Bands indicator Bands Deviations - the number of standard deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator

- the number of standard deviations of the Bollinger Bands indicator ZigZag Period - the period of the ZigZag indicator for finding tops and bottoms

-----------