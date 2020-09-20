MT4 Alert to Telegram

MT4 Alert to Telegram

 

MT4 Alert to Telegram is tool, which sends selected trades to telegram channel. Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel. Tool can send multiple charts and pairs from a single chart.

Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), and closed triggered.


functions

- user can custom self-sending message text even in their native language

- user can send own advertisement text periodically

- attach expert in one chart an decide to self which charts send to telegram

Telegram Setup instruction

  1. Open your Telegram APP and create channel > add member (tmsrv_bot) > make as admin
  2. Type (/start) in channel that you have created
  3. You will be received token
  4. Copy and Paste token onto EA MT4 Alert to Telegram

MetaTrader 4 Setup instruction

1.    MetaTrader 4, go to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > tick 'Allowed Automated Trading

       Allow WebRequest for listed URL' and add ' https://tmsrv.pw' and https://api.telegram.org/

2.    MetaTrader 4, go to File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Experts > paste file .ex4

3.    MetaTrader 4, go to File > Open Data Folder > MQL4 > Presets > paste file .set

4.    MetaTrader 4, go to View > Navigator > Expert Advisors > right click then Refresh

5.    Drag EA Alert to Telegram onto chart > click Load > click file .set

6.    Key in your TELE TOKEN

Your utility is ready to work for you


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    По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
    TFA Trade Manager
    TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
    Utilities
    (8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
    Quantized Trend
    Oleg Pechenezhskiy
    Utilities
    This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
    Signal Analyze Master
    Shao Chen
    Utilities
    --------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
    Forex copier
    Alexandr Bryzgalov
    4.5 (2)
    Utilities
    We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
    MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
    Nguyen Van Hung
    Utilities
    This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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