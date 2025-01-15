Dracko Mt5 Bot

4.2

DRAKOBOT - AI GRID SCALPING Advanced trading system that combines grid and scalping strategies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. Specially optimized for FlipX1, FlipX2, and FlipX3.

 Main Features:

  • Integrated AI for market analysis
  • Two strategies with real-time analysis
  • Adaptive multilayer grid system
  • Advanced risk and capital management
  • Real-time informative dashboard

 Requirements:

  • Suggested initial capital: $200-$500
  • Broker: Deriv/WelTrade
  • Not compatible with backtesting due to AI implementation

 Professional Risk Management:

  1. Capital Protection • Floating loss control • Configurable recovery level • Customizable pause time • Automatic restart system
  2. Operations Control • Customizable parameters • Automatic closing system • Adaptive operations control
  3. Time Control • 24 configurable time slots • Full control over operating hours • Adaptable to different time zones

  Support and Updates:

  • Free updates
  • Optimized configurations
  • Personalized technical support

 Configurable Parameters:

  • Capital Protection
  • Recovery Level
  • Cooldown
  • Time control

Note: Trading results are variable and depend on multiple market factors. This bot is a trading tool that requires market understanding and appropriate risk management.

Reviews 8
Eduardo Varela
23
Eduardo Varela 2025.01.23 13:59 
 

It is an excellent tool, one of the best bots I have tried and the way it operates is spectacular, I hope it has more updates in the future

Luis Alejandro Molina Herrera
31
Luis Alejandro Molina Herrera 2025.01.23 01:24 
 

Es una herramienta invaluable para mi trading en FlipX. Su combinación de IA y estrategias grid me ha brindado una ventaja significativa en el mercado. La gestión de riesgo es robusta y personalizable, permitiéndome operar con confianza. Además, el soporte técnico es excelente y las actualizaciones constantes mantienen el bot siempre actualizado.

nany
54
nany 2025.01.19 23:41 
 

Dracko is hands down the best bot available for synthetic indices. The support is absolutely excellent and top-notch. I strongly recommend this bot, especially as it's specifically designed for real accounts with Weltrade broker, particularly optimized for the FLIPX1 symbol. The results have been nothing short of incredible. If you're trading synthetics, this is definitely the tool you want!

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Byrdi
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5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
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Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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ابو خالد 56 2025.03.11 02:24 
 

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Cuervo_84
19
Cuervo_84 2025.02.10 23:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Arturo Rivera
143
Arturo Rivera 2025.01.28 06:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Eduardo Varela
23
Eduardo Varela 2025.01.23 13:59 
 

It is an excellent tool, one of the best bots I have tried and the way it operates is spectacular, I hope it has more updates in the future

Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel
502
Reply from developer Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel 2025.01.28 14:24
Mr. I am glad that you like version 3.0, it will be ready on February 2, bon appetit, beunos profit
Luis Alejandro Molina Herrera
31
Luis Alejandro Molina Herrera 2025.01.23 01:24 
 

Es una herramienta invaluable para mi trading en FlipX. Su combinación de IA y estrategias grid me ha brindado una ventaja significativa en el mercado. La gestión de riesgo es robusta y personalizable, permitiéndome operar con confianza. Además, el soporte técnico es excelente y las actualizaciones constantes mantienen el bot siempre actualizado.

Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel
502
Reply from developer Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel 2025.01.28 14:24
Mr. I am glad that you like version 3.0, it will be ready on February 2, bon appetit, beunos profit
nany
54
nany 2025.01.19 23:41 
 

Dracko is hands down the best bot available for synthetic indices. The support is absolutely excellent and top-notch. I strongly recommend this bot, especially as it's specifically designed for real accounts with Weltrade broker, particularly optimized for the FLIPX1 symbol. The results have been nothing short of incredible. If you're trading synthetics, this is definitely the tool you want!

Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel
502
Reply from developer Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel 2025.01.19 23:43
thanks for your review
mths123
19
mths123 2025.01.19 22:42 
 

Dracko is an excellent tool recommended for use with Weltrade broker for synthetic indices. If there were more stars available, I would give it more than 5. Highly recommended - achieved over 100% account growth in just one week!

Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel
502
Reply from developer Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel 2025.01.19 23:27
Thanks for the review on Dracko and if it is true in the Flipx 1 symbol this bot was designed to give excellent results
Kevin Andres Morillo Carrera
407
Kevin Andres Morillo Carrera 2025.01.15 23:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel
502
Reply from developer Edwin Herlan Garcia Gumiel 2025.01.19 23:27
Thanks for the review on Dracko and if it is true in the Flipx 1 symbol this bot was designed to give excellent results
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