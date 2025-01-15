Dracko Mt5 Bot
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 February 2025
- Activations: 5
DRAKOBOT - AI GRID SCALPING Advanced trading system that combines grid and scalping strategies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. Specially optimized for FlipX1, FlipX2, and FlipX3.
Main Features:
- Integrated AI for market analysis
- Two strategies with real-time analysis
- Adaptive multilayer grid system
- Advanced risk and capital management
- Real-time informative dashboard
Requirements:
- Suggested initial capital: $200-$500
- Broker: Deriv/WelTrade
- Not compatible with backtesting due to AI implementation
Professional Risk Management:
- Capital Protection • Floating loss control • Configurable recovery level • Customizable pause time • Automatic restart system
- Operations Control • Customizable parameters • Automatic closing system • Adaptive operations control
- Time Control • 24 configurable time slots • Full control over operating hours • Adaptable to different time zones
Support and Updates:
- Free updates
- Optimized configurations
- Personalized technical support
Configurable Parameters:
- Capital Protection
- Recovery Level
- Cooldown
- Time control
Note: Trading results are variable and depend on multiple market factors. This bot is a trading tool that requires market understanding and appropriate risk management.
It is an excellent tool, one of the best bots I have tried and the way it operates is spectacular, I hope it has more updates in the future