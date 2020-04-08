Ultimate MACD Pro and Smart Histogram
- Indicators
- Abdullah Alhariri
- Version: 1.0
Ultimate MACD MTF Pro is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic MACD — redesigned for modern trading.
This indicator gives you multi-timeframe MACD, dynamic histogram colors, signal cross markers, and smart line-color shifts based on momentum.
Built for traders who want clean signals, early trend detection, and professional-grade visual clarity.
⭐ Key Features
📌 Multi-Timeframe MACD (MTF)
Easily switch between current chart timeframe or choose a higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1…).
Great for top-down confirmation.
📌 Clean MACD & Signal Lines
– Adjustable line widths
– Auto-color change when MACD crosses the signal
– Smooth and visually clear design
📌 5-Color Smart Histogram
The histogram changes to 5 different colors depending on:
✔ Momentum increasing
✔ Momentum decreasing
✔ Above or below zero
✔ Direction of trend shift
This gives instant insight into trend strength and reversals.
📌 Cross-Point Dots (Entry/Exit Spots)
The indicator draws clean dots when MACD crosses the signal line:
🟢 Lime Dot = Bullish cross (buy opportunity)
🔴 Red Dot = Bearish cross (sell opportunity)
Perfect for spotting early reversals.
📌 Highly Customizable
You can show/hide:
-
MACD line
-
Signal line
-
Histogram
-
Cross dots
-
MTF mode
-
Color change modes
Also includes full control over fast/slow/signal periods.
🧠 Why Traders Love This Indicator?
✔ Super clean visual layout
✔ Helps confirm strong entries
✔ Detects early reversals
✔ Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
✔ No repainting
✔ Works on forex, metals, cryp
📈 How to Use
-
Use MTF MACD to find the main trend.
-
Watch for histogram color changes to identify momentum shifts.
-
Enter on bullish or bearish MACD cross dots.
-
Use line color flips to confirm direction.
-
Combine with structure, S/R, or moving averages for best results.
⚡ No Repaint – Reliable & Accurate
All calculations use closed candle values.
Nothing repaints, redraws, or shifts.
🖥️ Compatibility
✔ All symbols
✔ All timeframes