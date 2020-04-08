Ultimate MACD Pro and Smart Histogram

Ultimate MACD MTF Pro is a powerful, upgraded version of the classic MACD — redesigned for modern trading.
This indicator gives you multi-timeframe MACD, dynamic histogram colors, signal cross markers, and smart line-color shifts based on momentum.

Built for traders who want clean signals, early trend detection, and professional-grade visual clarity.

Key Features

📌 Multi-Timeframe MACD (MTF)

Easily switch between current chart timeframe or choose a higher timeframe (H1, H4, D1…).
Great for top-down confirmation.

📌 Clean MACD & Signal Lines

– Adjustable line widths
– Auto-color change when MACD crosses the signal
– Smooth and visually clear design

📌 5-Color Smart Histogram

The histogram changes to 5 different colors depending on:
✔ Momentum increasing
✔ Momentum decreasing
✔ Above or below zero
✔ Direction of trend shift

This gives instant insight into trend strength and reversals.

📌 Cross-Point Dots (Entry/Exit Spots)

The indicator draws clean dots when MACD crosses the signal line:
🟢 Lime Dot = Bullish cross (buy opportunity)
🔴 Red Dot = Bearish cross (sell opportunity)

Perfect for spotting early reversals.

📌 Highly Customizable

You can show/hide:

  • MACD line

  • Signal line

  • Histogram

  • Cross dots

  • MTF mode

  • Color change modes

Also includes full control over fast/slow/signal periods.

🧠 Why Traders Love This Indicator?

✔ Super clean visual layout
✔ Helps confirm strong entries
✔ Detects early reversals
✔ Perfect for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
✔ No repainting
✔ Works on forex, metals, cryp

📈 How to Use

  1. Use MTF MACD to find the main trend.

  2. Watch for histogram color changes to identify momentum shifts.

  3. Enter on bullish or bearish MACD cross dots.

  4. Use line color flips to confirm direction.

  5. Combine with structure, S/R, or moving averages for best results.

No Repaint – Reliable & Accurate

All calculations use closed candle values.
Nothing repaints, redraws, or shifts.

🖥️ Compatibility

✔ All symbols
✔ All timeframes


