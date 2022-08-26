Zona de Consolidacao

5

It makes it easier to see where there have been consolidation zones for previous prices and allows you to highlight the histogram where there is the biggest consolidation zone.


Input parameters

  • Intervalo de preço
    • Is the price between the histograms

  • Periodo
    • Number of candle sticks to be analyzed


  • Porcentagem
    • Highlights the histogram where there is minimal consolidation in relation to the analyzed period


























































































Reviews 5
ubaidah
69
ubaidah 2025.08.05 19:50 
 

bonne indicateur mais il manaque un video explicative

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.30 19:27 
 

Отлично

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 18:38 
 

ok

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Auto Hedge MT5
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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Open a direction on the trade that the market intends to follow and a trade that occurred on your trade trade following a trade that was pending on your trade trade a trade order that was pending on your trade trade operation. Example: a buy operation with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.03 points, buy with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.01.0930, then a sell stop order of 0.03 will be decided. a new buy stop order is placed with a lot of 0.06 at a price of 1.0930. Parameters: Volume -> Volum
Trend Follower MT5
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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Trend Follower predicts the possible start of a trend, the indicator uses as a basis for the closing high possibility of the indicators to identify a possible entry or low possibility, the indicator just an entry parameter which can be the period . Input parameters Period : A positive integer that indicates the period for number Alert: Sends an audible signal when a signal occurs Check out other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16/seller
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ubaidah
69
ubaidah 2025.08.05 19:50 
 

bonne indicateur mais il manaque un video explicative

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.30 19:27 
 

Отлично

Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.08 18:38 
 

ok

MIXA.Z Захаренко
59
MIXA.Z Захаренко 2023.01.19 08:05 
 

Пайдёт нормальный. Только графики линиями портит.

autovolk
847
autovolk 2022.09.01 10:48 
 

Super

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