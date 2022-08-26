Zona de Consolidacao

Result per Symbol MT5 Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA 5 (3) Indicators

When working with several assets and having several open positions in different assets, it is a little complicated to visualize how much profit or loss is in each asset, so with this problem in mind I developed this indicator where it facilitates the visualization of open operations in each asset , where you will be able to open several different assets and you will be able to visualize the individual result of each asset and speed up your decision making in your trades.