Zona de Consolidacao
- Indicators
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDAMQL5 | SQL | PHP |
Software developer
- Version: 1.0
It makes it easier to see where there have been consolidation zones for previous prices and allows you to highlight the histogram where there is the biggest consolidation zone.
Input parameters
- Intervalo de preço
- Is the price between the histograms
- Periodo
- Number of candle sticks to be analyzed
- Porcentagem
- Highlights the histogram where there is minimal consolidation in relation to the analyzed period
bonne indicateur mais il manaque un video explicative