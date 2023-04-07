You must have an interest in making your own experts and optimization. This does not come with set files. Empower your own trading, harness the power of the genetic optimization tester. Generate an endless combination of alpha with this generator!

Alpha Generation is a signal EA generator that uses a set of technical indicators, including Awesome Oscillator, Bulls Power, Commodity Channel Index, Envelopes, Moving Average Convergence Divergence, Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, Relative Strength Index, Stochastic Oscillator, and Williams Percent Range to generate trading signals.

The EA also includes a fixed margin money management system, which determines the size of the position based on a percentage of the account balance. The code includes detailed comments for each input parameter, which can be customized by the user to adapt the EA to their specific trading strategy. The different combinations of indicators can produce an endless number of signals.





How to use:

Choose the optimization to perform and inputs in the tester.

Run tests and see results in back tests and forward tests.

Save the inputs as a set file.

Load the EA on the chart and load the set file and that is it, you made an expert.







