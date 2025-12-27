Intraday Secret Levels Pro
- Indicators
- Vincent Dhabarry
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Intraday Secret Levels Pro
Intraday Secret Levels Pro is a professional-grade indicator designed to highlight key intraday support and resistance levels where price naturally reacts during the trading day.
Instead of generating trade signals, this tool provides a clean and structured price framework, allowing traders to make informed decisions based on price behavior, reactions, and market structure.
Levels should be interpreted as reaction zones. Price may respond slightly before or after the exact level depending on volatility and market conditions.
The indicator is built for traders who value clarity, precision, and stability, without repainting or unnecessary complexity.
Levels adapt dynamically to current market conditions. The indicator does not repaint past data.
Intraday Secret Levels Pro is not a pivot indicator, and levels are not based on classical pivots, Fibonacci retracements, or fixed session ranges.Levels are derived from mathematical and statistical price analysis, designed to reflect market equilibrium and natural reaction zones rather than predefined formulas.
What does this indicator do?
Intraday Secret Levels Pro automatically plots a set of horizontal price levels that act as:
-
Intraday support zones
-
Intraday resistance zones
-
Equilibrium and reaction levels
These levels help traders identify:
-
Areas where price is likely to pause
-
Zones of rejection or consolidation
-
Key levels for entries, exits, and risk management
All levels are perfectly horizontal, stable, and do not repaint.
Session context
Intraday Secret Levels Pro is best observed during active market sessions, where liquidity and participation increase.
During early or low-liquidity phases, levels may appear closer together as the market builds its intraday structure. Many traders prefer to let the framework develop before engaging, often during London or New York sessions.
How traders use Intraday Secret Levels Pro
This indicator is commonly used for:
-
Intraday trading
-
Scalping
-
Range trading
-
Mean reversion strategies
-
Partial exits and stop placement
Traders combine these levels with:
-
Price action
-
Candlestick patterns
-
Market structure
-
Session context
-
ICT / Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including areas such as order blocks
The indicator does not force trades — it provides context.
Key Features
-
Clean horizontal support & resistance levels
-
Designed specifically for intraday trading
-
Stable calculations — no repainting
-
Automatically adapts to current market conditions
-
Clear visual hierarchy for easy chart reading
-
Works without cluttering the chart
-
Lightweight and efficient
Instruments & Timeframes
-
Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices...
-
Optimized for intraday timeframes (M1 to M30)
Why choose Intraday Secret Levels Pro?
-
No lagging indicators
-
No false promises
-
No over-optimization
-
Focused on price structure, not signals
-
Designed for traders who want control and clarity
Important Notes
-
This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals
-
Trading involves risk
-
Past market behavior does not guarantee future results
-
The indicator is a decision-support tool, not a trading system
Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 4
-
Works on all brokers supporting MT4
-
No external dependencies
Parameters & Usage
Intraday Secret Levels Pro is designed to be simple to use while remaining flexible.
All parameters are optional and can be adjusted to match your trading style.
Color Theme
Select the visual theme of the levels (Neon Blue, Fire Red, Gold Luxury, Professional).
Enable Alerts
Enables or disables all alerts globally.
Alert On Touch
Triggers an alert when price touches a level.
Alert On Proximity
Triggers an alert when price approaches a level within a defined distance.
Proximity Points
Defines how close price must be (in points) to a level for a proximity alert to trigger.
Lower values = more precise alerts.
Higher values = earlier warnings.
Alert Cooldown (seconds)
Minimum time between two alerts on the same level.
This prevents alert spam during consolidation or choppy price action.
How to use the levels
Levels should be interpreted as reaction zones, not exact prices.
Price may react slightly before or after a level depending on volatility and market conditions.
Intraday Secret Levels Pro is designed to be used in confluence with discretionary trading methods such as:
-
Price action
-
Candlestick patterns
-
Market structure
-
Pullbacks and reversals
-
ICT / Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including areas such as order blocks and liquidity zones
This indicator does not generate buy or sell signals.
Alerts are designed to draw attention to key price areas, allowing traders to evaluate reactions and make informed decisions based on their own strategy.