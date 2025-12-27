Intraday Secret Levels Pro

Intraday Secret Levels Pro is a professional-grade indicator designed to highlight key intraday support and resistance levels where price naturally reacts during the trading day.

Instead of generating trade signals, this tool provides a clean and structured price framework, allowing traders to make informed decisions based on price behavior, reactions, and market structure.

Levels should be interpreted as reaction zones. Price may respond slightly before or after the exact level depending on volatility and market conditions.

The indicator is built for traders who value clarity, precision, and stability, without repainting or unnecessary complexity.





Levels adapt dynamically to current market conditions. The indicator does not repaint past data.





Intraday Secret Levels Pro is not a pivot indicator, and levels are not based on classical pivots, Fibonacci retracements, or fixed session ranges.

Levels are derived from, designed to reflect market equilibrium and natural reaction zones rather than predefined formulas.





What does this indicator do?

Intraday Secret Levels Pro automatically plots a set of horizontal price levels that act as:

Intraday support zones

Intraday resistance zones

Equilibrium and reaction levels

These levels help traders identify:

Areas where price is likely to pause

Zones of rejection or consolidation

Key levels for entries, exits, and risk management

All levels are perfectly horizontal, stable, and do not repaint.





Session context

Intraday Secret Levels Pro is best observed during active market sessions, where liquidity and participation increase.

During early or low-liquidity phases, levels may appear closer together as the market builds its intraday structure. Many traders prefer to let the framework develop before engaging, often during London or New York sessions.





How traders use Intraday Secret Levels Pro

This indicator is commonly used for:

Intraday trading

Scalping

Range trading

Mean reversion strategies

Partial exits and stop placement

Traders combine these levels with:

Price action

Candlestick patterns

Market structure

Session context

ICT / Smart Money Concepts (SMC), including areas such as order blocks



The indicator does not force trades — it provides context.

Key Features

Clean horizontal support & resistance levels

Designed specifically for intraday trading

Stable calculations — no repainting

Automatically adapts to current market conditions

Clear visual hierarchy for easy chart reading

Works without cluttering the chart

Lightweight and efficient

Instruments & Timeframes

Suitable for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices...

Optimized for intraday timeframes (M1 to M30)

Why choose Intraday Secret Levels Pro?

No lagging indicators

No false promises

No over-optimization

Focused on price structure , not signals

Designed for traders who want control and clarity