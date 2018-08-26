Free Lotus
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Due to the huge success of the limited free version, the now low priced LOTUS version will continue being updated in the future.
Optimal for Binary Options and Forex.
For beginners and intermediates.
Lotus is 100% non repaint.
The strategy is based on 4 ADX parameters, including pivot points and candle patterns.
It is recommendable to combine the arrow with an moving average, Elliot waves indicator or Parabolic SAR.
The main goal was to keep it as simple as possible! No useless oscillators. Add your favorite trend indicator and combine it with the arrow.
Important
- period - the number of bars you can backtest the strategy is only limited to your data history
- TF - the higher the timeframe, less actions you will get but the pips will be much higher. It is recommend to use it on M1 first to get used to this strategy.
- You can use Lotus on the following TFs:
- M1
- M5
- Assets - We recommend to use the indicator on the majors. Especially AUDUSD. Be careful trading low volume assets.
- Trading hours - Avoid news and market closure / opening.
The trend is your friend!
Features V1:
- Soundalert
- Push notification
- Email notification
- Barsback parameter
These are the rules to enter a trade
CALL:
- Check the trend. Only trade with the trend
- Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines
- Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min CALL option )
PUT:
- Check the trend. Only trade with the trend
- Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines
- Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min PUT option )
Take a look at the trading examples and follow the simple rules. That's it!
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