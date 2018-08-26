Free Lotus





Optimal for Binary Options and Forex.

For beginners and intermediates.

Lotus is 100% non repaint.

The strategy is based on 4 ADX parameters, including pivot points and candle patterns.

It is recommendable to combine the arrow with an moving average, Elliot waves indicator or Parabolic SAR.

The main goal was to keep it as simple as possible! No useless oscillators. Add your favorite trend indicator and combine it with the arrow.





Important

period - the number of bars you can backtest the strategy is only limited to your data history

- the number of bars you can backtest the strategy is only limited to your data history TF - the higher the timeframe, less actions you will get but the pips will be much higher. It is recommend to use it on M1 first to get used to this strategy.

- the higher the timeframe, less actions you will get but the pips will be much higher. It is recommend to use it on M1 first to get used to this strategy. You can use Lotus on the following TFs:

M1



M5

Assets - We recommend to use the indicator on the majors. Especially AUDUSD. Be careful trading low volume assets.

- We recommend to use the indicator on the majors. Especially AUDUSD. Be careful trading low volume assets. Trading hours - Avoid news and market closure / opening.

The trend is your friend!





Features V1:



Soundalert

Push notification

Email notification

Barsback parameter





These are the rules to enter a trade

CALL:

Check the trend. Only trade with the trend

Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines

Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min CALL option )

PUT:

Check the trend. Only trade with the trend

Take care of SUPP/RES zones and trendlines

Take a trade on the next candle once the arrow appears ( BO M1: 5-15 min PUT option )

Take a look at the trading examples and follow the simple rules. That's it!