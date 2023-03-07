MT4 Sessions Indicator
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 25 April 2025
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles.
It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day.
It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level.
By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare session behavior, and align setups with session activity.
Key Features
- Clear session visualization with colored candles
- Different colors for bullish and bearish moves
- Flexible session settings for custom trading hours
- Clean design for quick recognition without clutter
- Works across all timeframes and symbols
Important Notes
• Ensure the chosen candle colors contrast with the chart background. If the colors match the background, the candles may not display correctly.
La sesión asiática siempre comienza a las 00:00 hora GMT. el indicador muestras las 00:00 pero el horario del broker. Entonces es conveniente agregar una opción de GMT. Gracias por el indicador. Bendiciones.