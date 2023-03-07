MT4 Sessions Indicator

5

The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles.
It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day.

It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level.
By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare session behavior, and align setups with session activity.

Key Features

  • Clear session visualization with colored candles
  • Different colors for bullish and bearish moves
  • Flexible session settings for custom trading hours
  • Clean design for quick recognition without clutter
  • Works across all timeframes and symbols


Important Notes

Ensure the chosen candle colors contrast with the chart background. If the colors match the background, the candles may not display correctly.


Reviews 6
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.11.11 19:29 
 

La sesión asiática siempre comienza a las 00:00 hora GMT. el indicador muestras las 00:00 pero el horario del broker. Entonces es conveniente agregar una opción de GMT. Gracias por el indicador. Bendiciones.

Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.08.28 12:25 
 

то что нужно,спасибо

AndW4r
14
AndW4r 2023.04.06 22:33 
 

Very good 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Recommended products
Dow trend bands
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Indicators
This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning, thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance. You've probably heard about the Dow trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend based on the Dow Theory. You just need to enter a number representing the number of candles between extremes. The optimal solution is the number 3 (H1 TF), unless you wa
FREE
Bloc Divergence Price
Eduard Manziuk
Indicators
The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence . If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence . Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars. The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the divergence block . To determine the divergence value, see here , the line of ext
Pipsurfer
Clinton Keenan Obinna Butler
Indicators
Overview: With so much noise and distraction in the markets I wanted to create clarity for traders to have a simple, efficient, and fun trading experience. This is why I created Pipsurfer. Pipsurfer is an trend following indicator that visually shows you important Institutional Smart Money levels in the market and helps you to trace Market Structure in the markets. Most traders find it difficult to visually see trading elements such as trend, structure and momentum which are key for understandin
Indicator Z ADR Daily Weekly Monthly Range Alerts
Clive Tyler
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Average Daily Weekly Monthly Range Alerts. The most complete multi-period dynamic range indicator with full alert options. Visually displays the Average Range lines on chart + real time distances to the Range Highs and Lows. Notifications are sent when the average ranges are hit. An essential tool for any serious trader! Average period ranges, especially the ADR (Average Daily Range) for day traders, are one of the most useful and consistently reliable indicators available to traders. Always av
Break of Structure and Change of Character MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Indicators
Presenting the uGenesys Break of Structure and Change of Character Indicator The uGenesys Market Structure Indicator is the advanced solution designed specifically for forex traders seeking a competitive edge. This innovative tool goes beyond merely identifying Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character (CHoC); it also illuminates optimal entry and exit points on your forex charts, transforming your trading experience.  While the uGenesys Market Structure Indicator can reveal pivotal pat
Snap Entry System
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Snap Entry System Designed for Decisive Execution in High-Pressure Conditions Snap Entry System  is a refined signal architecture tailored for traders who demand accuracy in timing and structure, especially during volatile phases. The core logic combines relative movement dynamics with directional confirmation, offering tactical entry points based on internal price behavior—not external overlays. Stay Updated Join the official channel to stay informed about future releases and updates: http
Royal Ace Signal Bar
Harry Irawan Chandra
Indicators
Are you a trend trader tired of noise, spikes and whipsaws?  The  Royal Ace Signal Bar  indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise around the mean price. It allows you to be steady when everyone else is shaky.  Amazingly easy to trade The indicator needs no optimization at all It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard The indicator is non-repainting Anatomy of the Indicator The  Royal Ace Signal Bar  indicator displays a col
Vol MACD
Calin Adrian David
Indicators
The MACD indicator is based on volume , which can offer us a very valuable type of information (it marks the long or short strength of each candle), es pecially if we are operating in shorter time frames.  Green = bullish signal; Red = bearish  signal; Blue = MACD  volume Parameters: Fast: Numbers of bars used for fast period calculations  Slow: Numbers of bars used for slow period calculations 
Blue Raptor Oscillator
Rajiv Ishwar
Indicators
A two-lines crossover oscillator for market entry and exit. Use on M15 and above for better accuracy. Place indicator on a second chart with the same currency pair and expand for a better view. The indicator gives one a good idea of volatility, volume and trend. Works on any currency pair, yet extremely well on currency pairs with good daily PIP volatility such as GBPJPY, GBPNZD and exotic currency pairs. Use during major market sessions such as London and London-New York overlap for best result
Magic Correlation
Marco vd Heijden
Indicators
Decent Trading Tools, The ones that separate the Winners from the Losers, do not have to be expensive. This is the second out of a series of two indicators from the magic series. This indicator is Magic Correlation , this is the Middle Indicator in the screenshot. The indicator plots up to 30 instruments and visualizes events like: Time, Start, End and Duration of the events. Underlying Correlation. Trend Strength. Front Runners and Laggards. Directions. Patterns. What normally remains hidden be
GS trendS
Aleksander Gladkov
Indicators
GS trendS is a trend indicator that can be used for any Forex financial instrument. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Recommended timeframe H1. It is possible to select the trend algorithm settings {Only Open, Average Open/Close, Average High/Low} The color indicates the direction of the trend: yellow - direction can be SELL or BUY (S_B) blue - uptrend (BUY) red - downward trend (SELL) The indicator panel displays trend values of 5 timeframes for the current price level. The va
Channel Cluster
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
Cluster indicator working in the price channel. For operation, the indicator builds a channel line - (dashed line). Inside the channel, cluster sections are determined that determine the direction of the price movement - (histograms in two directions), start with large arrows. Small arrows are plotted above / below each histogram - indicator increase volatility. The indicator does not redraw the values. Works on any tools and timeframes. Entrances are made when large arrows appear, inside small
All TimeFrames PSAR MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is based on the classical indicator  Parabolic SAR  and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual, but digital representation of the indicator.  All TimeFrames PSAR MT5  indicator shows values from each timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 and MN1). You will be able to change the main input parameters for each Stochastic from every TF. Example for M1: sTF1 = M1 pStep1 = 0.02 pMax1 = 0.2
VolumeWPR
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
The indicator calculates WPR formula on volume-aware indicators  Accumulation/Distribution , OnBalance Volume , or Price Volume Trend . WPR range is moved into positive domain [0..1] for convenience. Parameters WPR - period of WPR, by default 24; Base - type of the underlying indicator: AccumulationDistribution (by default), OnBalanceVolume, or PriceVolumeTrend; Price - applied price type for OBV and PVT, by default - Close; it's ignored in case of AD; Screenshots On the screenshots below the
OsMA overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Displayed as a line or a histogram; Works on all timeframes and symbols. Suitable for manual trading and development
RaysFX Fractal Indicator Whit Alert
Davide Rappa
Indicators
Questo indicatore fractal ti invierà un messaggio telefonico (tramite app mt4) non è necessaria la configurazione dell'indicatore, basta impostare l'ID del tuo smartphone e potrai ricevere il messaggio BUY o SELL in tempo reale (affidabilità 80%) per qualsiasi domanda o dubbio non esitate a contattarmi su mql5.com o telegram (link al gruppo disponibile in bio)
ADX Color
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
This indicator is different from the conventional indicator by an additional set of parameters. The ADX line changes color depending on the location of the +DI and -DI lines relative to each other. Indicator Inputs Period — indicator calculation period; Method — select the averaging method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear-weighted; Apply to — select the applied price: Close, Open; High; Low; Median; Typical; Average Weighted; By default, the directional lines are colored in the following
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator
Paul Geirnaerdt
4.54 (26)
Indicators
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for thos
Pulser
Vasja Vrunc
Indicators
Professional OB/OS Oscillator Is the digital momentum indicator , based on our ob/os formula and algorithm of digital output signal . It shows you when price goes on OverBought/OverSold position and also OverBought/OverSold of Trend . In the middle is an adjustable " Stop_level ". Above and below this area you should not trade . Precise; above Stop_level - stop going long , below Stop_level - stop going short . Min/Max indicator values are +-100%, but the scale is +-110% just for “easy look”. Th
Trend Privacy
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Trend Privacy indicator is easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Identifies the mainstream and helps analyze the market at a selected time frame It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade on different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. Trend indicators provide an opportu
SPV Body
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The SPV Body indicator displays the average analysis of the intersection of adjacent bars. The indicator can easily detect unusual market movements which can be used as a filter. For clarity, poke the graphs to the very beginning of the history when the bars were incomplete, and the indicator will easily display this anamaly. A very effective system for building various filters and confirmations of market entry, to exclude anomalies from trading. It also fixes cyclicity, it turns out that the in
StructureFlow MT4
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Advanced Market Microstructure Analysis Indicator This indicator analyzes price action at a microscopic level to detect hidden imbalances before major moves occur. Unlike traditional indicators that only consider price, MSI Pro v2 examines three critical dimensions: Core Analysis 1. Candle Microstructure Wick-to-body ratio analysis Body position within the candle range Expansion and contraction detection Internal volatility anomalies Engulfing pattern recognition 2. Market Tempo Price velocity m
Dynamic Levels
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Dynamic Levels is a channel indicator of dynamic levels, designed for identification of the price extremums. It allows increasing the efficiency of any strategy due to advanced parameters, which in turn allow customizing it for personal trading style. Dynamic Levels does not change its values, it is suitable for any timeframe and currency pair. Indicator Parameters ChannelPeriod - period for the indicator calculation. ChannelSmoot - smoothing of values. ATRPeriod - volatility calculation period
Bermaui RSI Candles
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (4)
Indicators
The idea of this indicator is to draw RSI in the form of candles that can be compared with price charts to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator is not my invention. I founded it on the internet several years ago. I updated the code, added alert functions, added the Bermaui Utilities group of tools. The indicator calculates the RSI of all the prices that are used to draw candlesticks (RSI of the open, high, low & close). It uses the highest of them to draw the RSI candles high wick & the
G99 Gravity
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicators
G99 GRAVITY G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points. Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw. Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges. With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal! Advantages of the indicator Perfect for scalping. Excellent for identifying trend reversals. Suitable for beginners and exper
SuperTrend EA MT4 Automated Forex Trading Robot
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
SuperTrend EA is an expert advisor or trading robot based on the Supertrend Buy-Sell Magic Indicator. It is capable of detecting and following both minor and major trends. SuperTrend EA MT4 is obtained from artificial intelligence algorithms developed by MXRobots company. This EA, in addition to the SuperTrend indicator, includes other instruments that contribute to the activities of this intelligent trading robot, which you can experience Algo Trend EA (supertrend algo trading). SuperTrend EA
Ultimate Pattern Builder Indicator
NIKO TORI
Indicators
Ultimate pattern builder indicator Allows you to build any pattern with up to 3 candlesticks (+ special fourth). This indicator is special because you can create any pattern you want, by modifying body and both wicks separately to your needs. If you ever wanted to create your own patterns , or just adjust any known popular pattern, then this is perfect for you. With this indicator you can learn how to build candles, testing it in strategy tester and get marked new candles on realtime charts, ho
FREE
Sidus
Iurii Tokman
Indicators
This indicator represents a trading strategy. It is based on 3 standard indicators: two moving averages (MA) and the Relative strength index (RSI). Indicator signals are generated when the moving averages intersect, while the RSI indicator is located relative to level 50. If the fast moving average is above the slow moving average while the RSI indicator is above 50, open a buy order. If the fast moving average is below the slow moving average while the RSI indicator is below 50, open a sell ord
Signal Histogram MT4
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Signal Histogram is a reliable technical indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to visually identify the current trend by comparing the closing price with a moving average. The indicator displays the histogram in a separate window: green bars indicate that the price is above the average, while red bars indicate that the price is below or equal to the average. This approach allows you to quickly assess the trend direction and identify potential reversal points. The indicator generates
Flat Factor
Artem Kuzmin
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator is designed for visual determining market directions. It allows to determine the distance from a price and helps in drawing correct conclusions. Perfectly defines flat zones, horizontal intraday trends and trend movements, and an additional setting allows to use the indicator on any instrument. Does not redraw its readings. You get professional trading indicator for a reasonable price. Settings: Period_FF = 7 - indicator period Sensitivity_FF = 5 - sensitivity in % Wish you all su
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when yo
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicators
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maxim
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Christmas Trading Special –50% OFF ! This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable fo
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicators
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
RFI LEVELS PRO   is a professional indicator that shows where large capital enters and the beginning of a market reversal. R1 constructions (levels) are the key point at which a new trend begins. The market forms an initial impulse, then returns to test this level - and this is where the strongest entry point appears, allowing you to enter almost simultaneously with a major player. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when pai
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicators
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
TPSproTREND PrO
Roman Podpora
4.69 (26)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO   - this is a trend indicator that automatically analyzes the market and provides information about the trend and its changes, as well as displays entry points for trades   without redrawing! ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG       -     VERSION MT5 Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
SOLD OUT & SPECIAL YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The $35 Special Encore Sale is now LIVE! The first 10 copies sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, the $35 Early Bird Price is extended until Dec 31, 2025! Year-End Price: $35 (Until Dec 31, 23:59) From Jan 2026: $59 ~ (Step-by-step increase) Regular Price: $499 (Planned) Update: Mobile Push Notifications Smart notifications based on your specific settings. Never miss a signal again, even when you're away from your PC! ️ Key Features 1.
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (8)
Indicators
Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw unbroken supply and demand zones , giving
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Introducing the   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO charts with alerts Designed to provide clear insights into market trends, the Heiken Ashi candles are renowned for their ability to filter out noise and eliminate false signals. Say goodbye to confusing price fluctuations and hello to a smoother, more reliable chart. What makes the Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO truly unique is its innovative formula, which transforms traditional candlestick data into easy-to-read colored bars. Red and green bars elegantly high
More from author
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
One click. Perfect pitchfork structure. Instant Pitchfork uses precise, rule-based calculations to find and draw the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork in seconds. Simply drag one vertical line to apply it to the current price action, then remove it with a single click to keep your chart clean. Fast, accurate, and consistent — built for traders who rely on instant structure for stops, entries, and targets. Supports Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchforks. Works on any symbol and timeframe.
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
Body Break Confirmer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (1)
Indicators
Body Break Confirmation – Entry Alerter. Rule-based candle body break alerts for objective momentum confirmation. Place alerts manually with one click. Alerts trigger when price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle — no black-box logic, no hidden rules. Built for level-based traders who want clear entry confirmation without constant chart-watching. How It Works: Check price   — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart. Set an alert  — click the button in
FREE
MiniWatch FX28
Part-time Day Trader
4 (1)
Indicators
View clean price action for up to 28 Market Watch symbols at once — ideal for spotting tradable chart patterns such as flags, triangles, and channels without distractions. New: You can now add indicators to all mini charts for enhanced analysis. Key Features: 28 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets to spot trade setups faster. Indicator Support — Add your favorite indicator uniformly to all mini charts. One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini chart as a full-size chart. How
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Auto Fib SR MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci levels overlay with manual overwrite control. Automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels — anchored wick-to-wick, with no manual readjusting. Manual overwrite included: adjust Fibonacci anchors anytime for full control. Get the flexibility of manual Fibonacci tools with the consistency of automation. How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR automatically detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price e
Smart Trend Zones MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Smart Trend Zones – Entry & Exit Planner. A trend-based trade planner built on Smart Money concepts. Combines three complementary tools:  Volume Zones, Gaps and Premium/Discount Midpoint. Designed to help trend traders plan precise entries and exits with clear market structure based on Smart Money behaviour. Indicators: Each indicator can be enabled or disabled in the inputs. Volume Zones: Highlight high-volume areas that often act as support and resistance, where price commonly reacts or rev
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Instant Pitchfork for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
One click. Perfect pitchfork structure. Instant Pitchfork uses precise, rule-based calculations to find and draw the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork in seconds. Simply drag one vertical line to apply it to the current price action, then remove it with a single click to keep your chart clean. Fast, accurate, and consistent — built for traders who rely on instant structure for stops, entries, and targets. Supports Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchforks. Works on any symbol and timeframe.
Auto Fib SR
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci levels overlay with   manual overwrite control. Automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels — anchored wick-to-wick, with no manual readjusting. Manual overwrite included:   adjust Fibonacci anchors anytime for full control. Get the flexibility of manual Fibonacci tools with the consistency of automation. How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR automatically detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As pri
Volume Zones
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Volume Zones – Volume Profile S/R. Turn volume profile into clear support and resistance zones. Volume Zones transforms volume profile into a full-chart support and resistance heatmap, revealing where price has attracted real participation and is most likely to react. Built for traders who use volume profile to identify, monitor, and trade key levels with precision. Key Features Institutional-Style Support & Resistance Heatmap A volume-profile-based heatmap that highlights institutional suppo
Smart Trend Zones
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Smart Trend Zones – Entry & Exit Planner. A trend-based trade planner built on Smart Money concepts. Combines three complementary tools:  Volume Zones, Gaps and Premium/Discount Midpoint. Designed to help trend traders plan precise entries and exits with clear market structure based on Smart Money behaviour. Indicators: Each indicator can be enabled or disabled in the inputs. Volume Zones: Highlight high-volume areas that often act as support and resistance, where price commonly reacts or rev
Entry Confirm
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Stop guessing entries. Confirm them. Entry Confirm provides one-click, rule-based confirmation alerts for objective trade entries. Alerts are placed manually and trigger only when your conditions are met. No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic. Built for entries — and equally effective for scale-in timing, and stop-loss adjustments using one consistent, rule-based method. Confirmation Methods : Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use: Candle Body Break Candle Wic
Filter:
Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.11.11 19:29 
 

La sesión asiática siempre comienza a las 00:00 hora GMT. el indicador muestras las 00:00 pero el horario del broker. Entonces es conveniente agregar una opción de GMT. Gracias por el indicador. Bendiciones.

renko1234
656
renko1234 2025.04.29 21:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.08.28 12:25 
 

то что нужно,спасибо

Bayarsaikhan Enkhee
20
Bayarsaikhan Enkhee 2023.08.03 10:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

1733386
14
1733386 2023.05.19 08:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AndW4r
14
AndW4r 2023.04.06 22:33 
 

Very good 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Reply to review