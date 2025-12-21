Volume Zones

Volume Zones – Volume Profile S/R.
Turn volume profile into clear support and resistance zones.

Volume Zones transforms volume profile into a full-chart support and resistance heatmap, revealing where price has attracted real participation and is most likely to react.

Built for traders who use volume profile to identify, monitor, and trade key levels with precision.


Key Features

Institutional-Style Support & Resistance Heatmap
A volume-profile-based heatmap that highlights institutional support and resistance, making key trading levels easy to identify and mark.

Show / Hide Heatmap Instantly
Hide or show the heatmap with a single button click to keep the chart clean when needed.

One-Click Price Alerts (optional)
Place price alerts with a single click to monitor key levels without constant screen-watching.

Optimized for Low CPU Usage
The heatmap updates only when necessary, ensuring smooth performance even across multiple charts.


Price Alerts (if Enabled)

Volume Zones includes a fast, one-click alert system for short-term level monitoring.
Click a level line to set an alert—no menus or manual price input required.

Alerts automatically cancel when the chart timeframe changes, removing the need to manage alerts manually.

Note: Alerts are locked to the selected price level, not to volume nodes, ensuring stable and predictable behavior as profiles update.


How to Use Volume Zones in Trading

Volume does more than mark simple support or resistance.
Volume Zones highlight high-volume areas where the market has shown strong commitment. These zones often act like gravity points, where price reacts, returns, or consolidates.

Traders commonly use Volume Zones to:

  • Trade the return: price often revisits high-volume zones after moving away.
  • Trade the range: inside a zone, price frequently slows, rotates, and consolidates.
  • Trade reactions: internal peak-volume levels often produce fast, precise reactions.

Zones are generated from the visible-range volume profile. As the chart is zoomed in or out, the profile updates instantly, allowing traders to refine zones and reveal clearer, more precise levels.


Strategy Tester notice: Volume Zones can be tested in the Strategy Tester; however, alert functionality is not supported due to Strategy Tester limitations.



