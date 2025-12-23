Smart Trend Zones

Smart Trend Zones – Entry & Exit Planner.
A trend-based trade planner built on Smart Money concepts.

Combines three complementary tools: Volume Zones, Gaps and Premium/Discount Midpoint.

Designed to help trend traders plan precise entries and exits with clear market structure based on Smart Money behaviour.


Indicators:

Each indicator can be enabled or disabled in the inputs.

Volume Zones:

Highlight high-volume areas that often act as support and resistance, where price commonly reacts or reverses.

Fair Value Gaps:

Identify market inefficiencies that price frequently revisits and fills.

Premium/Discount Zones:

Divide the trend around its equilibrium: Buy in the discount zone and sell in the premium zone. 


Strategy

Use Smart Trend Zones to plan structured trades within the current trend:

Entries: Plan long entries in the discount zone below the midpoint, and short entries in the premium zone above it.

Stop-Loss: Place stops well beyond the nearest volume zone structure.

Targets: Target the premium zone for long trades and the discount zone for short trades. If a fair value gap is present, consider a gap fill; otherwise, exit before a major volume zone.



Key Features

 3 Smart Money based indicators for trade planning
Easily find the better entry, stop an targets for the trade to come.

Automatic Trend Detection with Manual Override
Tracks the active trend automatically, while allowing manual analysis of other trends via the V-Line.

Auto-Updating Zones
Zones adjust dynamically as the trend develops, without the need for manual redraws.

One-Click Level Alerts
Place alerts directly on key levels with a single click to monitor price without constant screen time.


Level Alerts (if Enabled)

Alerts are placed directly on a selected price level by clicking a volume-based level on the chart.

When an alert is active, a price label is shown at the alert level and a bell icon appears on the level line.

Notes:

  • Only one alert can be active at a time.
  • Alerts are price-locked, not volume-node–locked. If the volume distribution shifts, the alert remains fixed at the original price.
  • Placing an alert automatically switches the tool to manual mode.

To make alert management easier, alerts are cleared automatically when:

  • The chart timeframe changes
  • The V-Line is dragged


Show/Hide Feature

Dragging the V-Line to the right of price action hides the zones.
Click the Line Back button to restore them.


Strategy Tester Notice

Smart Trend Zones runs in the Strategy Tester; however, V-Line dragging and alert functionality are disabled due to Strategy Tester limitations.




