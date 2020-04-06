Bermaui RSI Candles

5

The idea of this indicator is to draw RSI in the form of candles that can be compared with price charts to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator is not my invention. I founded it on the internet several years ago. I updated the code, added alert functions, added the Bermaui Utilities group of tools.

The indicator calculates the RSI of all the prices that are used to draw candlesticks (RSI of the open, high, low & close). It uses the highest of them to draw the RSI candles high wick & the lowest of them to draw the RSI candles low wick. The RSI candles' body lies between their highs and the lows. If the RSI of the open is lower than the RSI of the close, the RSI Candle is considered bullish. If the RSI of the open is higher than the RSI of the close, the RSI Candle is considered bearish.

How to use it

  • You can trade trend lines breakout on the RSI Candles indicator, which will lead the trend on the price chart because momentum leads the price.
  • You can draw any form of classic chart patterns on the RSI Candles indicator and trade them exactly like how you do with the original RSI.
  • It can be used as a classic RSI. If it crosses overbought (70%), then sell and if it crosses oversold (30%), then buy.
  • You can use divergence between RSI Candles and price charts to confirm your trading signals.

RSI Candles Features

  • It does not repaint or recalculate its results.
  • It works on cryptocurrencies, stock, index, oil, gold, and on all time frames.
  • Sound, email alerts and Mobile Notification.
  • Vertical Lines that show overbought and oversold signals on the chart.
  • Well-designed parameters to help user easily navigate between them.
  • Buffer to build your own expert advisors.
  • Four different color lists to choose from.

RSI Candles Parameters

(1) INDICATOR PARAMETERS

  • RSI Period.The default is 14.
  • Over Sold Level.The default is 30%
  • Over Bought Level.The default is 70%

(2) V LINES & ALERTS

  • Show Vertical Line.If true it will draw vertical lines on the chart when RSI Candles cross to/out of the overbought or oversold areas. The default is false.
  • Sound Alert.The default is true.
  • Send Email.The default is false.
  • Send Mobile Notification.The default is false.
(3) UTILITIES SETTINGS
  • Symbols Source from.Get symbols from the custom Symbol Listor from Market Watch.
  • List of symbols (separated by ";")If you choose symbols from a custom list then separate between symbols by ";".
  • Button Font Size. The default is ten.
  • Channel Length [> 1]Number of candles used in channel calculation. The default is 100.
  • Panel Appear [Shift + Letter]Letter to press plus shift to make the panel appear. Default is "A"
  • Panel Disappear [Shift + Letter]Letter to press plus shift to make the panel disappear. Default is "D"
(4) INDICATOR STYLE
  • Chart Colors List:the user can choose between four different color lists for his chart or he can choose (Do Nothing) if he wants to use his own list.


If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
Reviews 7
pornchai_p
1018
pornchai_p 2023.06.04 04:21 
 

This is the best RSI indicator. HIghly recommnended. Please kindly send me the free Stochastic indicator. Thank you.

Suvashish Halder
145908
Suvashish Halder 2022.04.07 05:58 
 

Best RSI indicator in this market and it's a real deal. Thank you for your work ❤

faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2022.02.12 21:05 
 

This man is just plain honest! I own three of his indicators and I cant complain. Bermaui Bands, TDO and now RSI Candles. I may not be making money, but the indicators do what he says they would do. And the price is fair especially in the light of 1000 activations compared to many of the sleazy Vendors who only give 5. And then they (other Vendors) turn around and lie to you saying "we are following the rules set by MQL and are prohibited from giving more than 5. Apparently, Mr. Elbimawri didnt get the memo. Nevertheless, why the lengthy review? I just purchased a different RSI indicator (because it was 10 bucks cheaper) and I have nothing but regrets. It is called "RSI As Bar". I sent the complaint to the Vendor the first hour, , but he never responded. Not only that, but he has pulled his indicator. If I go to the page, I now have a note that says "Unfortunately, "RSI as Bar" is unavailable." He will probably repackage it with a new name and sell it again to the public. Why? Because he can do it and get away with it since there is no accountability on this platform. MQL loves the vendors because it brings people to this venue, but to think of the people who have been ripped off! I hope Mr Elbermawi continues to come up with new ideas. And thank you for your honesty in value and indicators.

Recommended products
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicators
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
WOW Dash M16 PutCall Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
MACD Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Indicators
MACD Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Divergences between your typical MACD values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. Indicator Windows draws MACD value and Divergence arrows but not MACD Signal as it is not considered relevant to detect this kind of Classic Divergences. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Royal Dutch Skunk
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
ROYAL DUTCH SKUNK USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 6 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Master XR
Mati Maello
Indicators
This indicator Master XR indicator.Indicator displays trend movement. Indicator calculates automatically line. Features FiltPer - displays indicator period. deviation - displays indicator deviation. deviation2 - displays indicator deviation. How to understand the status: If (Timeframe M1-H1) FiltPer = 100; If ( Timeframe H4-MN) FiltPer = 5-20; ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// //
Trend Analyser
Jalitha K Johny
Indicators
Multi Trend Analyzer MT4 indicator provides signals from the following technical trading indicators: RSI, STOCH, STOCHRSI, MACD, ADX, Williams % R, ATR, Oscillator, ROC and Bull/Bear Power. It supports all time frames, from the 1 minute up to the monthly charts. You can change all indicator inputs. Indicator provide total trend summary. We can easily analysis and study market movement .
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicators
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Super Arrow Indicator For MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Indicators
Super Arrow Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The Super Arrow indicator is a popular signal tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It combines multiple technical indicators—such as the RSI , Bollinger Bands , Moving Averages , and a Magic Filter —to identify key market reversal points and pivot highs and lows. On the chart, green arrows highlight pivot lows, while red arrows mark pivot highs. By merging these indicators into one system, Super Arrow provides a strong filtering mechanism capable of
Market Structure Zig Zag
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4.66 (29)
Indicators
Free Market structure zig zag to assist in price action trading the screenshots describe how to use and how to spot patterns new version comes with alerts, email alert and  push notification alert can be used on all pairs  can be used on all timeframes  you can add additional confirmation indicators the indicator shows you your higher high and low highs as well as your lower lows and lower highs  the indication makes price action analysis easier to spot.
FREE
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Easy Bands Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основе индикатора EasyBands лежит тот же принцип, что и при построении Bollinger Band. Однако, данная модификация индикатора использует вместо стандартного отклонения средний торговый диапазон (Average True Range). Соответственно, с данным индикатором абсолютно аналогично можно использовать все стратегии, которые применяются с Bollinger Band. В данной версии индикатора используется двенадцать уровней и средняя линия (белый цвет). Индикация тренда выполнена в виде окраски свечей в зависимости
Deal Trading SPT
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
Indicators
Deal Trading SPT (Super Trend) is an indicator, shows the market trend direction, entry position, take profit level, stop loss level and trend strength. Utility Help to further filter and develop strategy to trade Market overview on the chart Stop loss and take profit calculation with market volatility Resistance and support for trialing stop No repaint after the finished bar Works in any timeframe and financial instrument, including forex, CFD and crypto etc. Message pop-up, notification with
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicators
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
Apollo Price Action System
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Price Action System is an indicator that is completely based on the Price Action principle. The indicator gives a signal to buy or sell as soon as the conditions for entering the market are formed according to the indicator's strategy. The indicator can be used as a basic trading system or as an addition to your own trading system. The indicator can be used with any time frame but D1 is recommended. This indicator is very easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. The indicator dis
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
HTF Moving Averages Cross mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Four Moving Averages Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
Indicators
The Four Moving Averages Message indicator ( please see the description and video ), a version of Four Moving Averages , concurrently displays four Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red ones represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue ones - mid-term trend, while Blue and Yellow ones - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all time frames. The built-
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Top Bottom Tracker MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
More from author
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
True Direction Oscillator
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.85 (363)
Indicators
Or (TDO)  which is an index that measures the price rate of change using the principle of " Pure Momentum ". When a security price advances from 10 to 15 then the price rate of change is 150% but when it declines back from 15 to 10 then the price rate of change is 33.3% only. That is why technical analysis indicators like "Price Rate of Change" (ROC) or "Momentum" give higher readings for ascending price movements than those given to descending ones. TDO fixes this problem to help traders at rea
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed. Important Information Here is the user's guide:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller Important Features T
MASR Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Or M oving A verage S upport R esistance Bands . MASR Bands indicator is a moving average surrounded by two bands that work together as support and resistance levels. Statistically, MASR Bands contain price candles 93% of the time. Here is how it is calculated in steps: 1. The first step is to calculate the highest high (HHV) and the lowest low (LLV) for an X period of time. 2. The second step is to divide HHV by LLV to get how wide is the distance between them as a percentage. I call the resu
Bermaui Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.97 (68)
Indicators
Bermaui Bands (BB) is a technical analysis tool that helps filter between ranging and trending price movements. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps: Calculate Standard Deviation as an oscillator that moves between 0 and 100. I will name it Bermaui Deviation percent (BD %). If "BD %" is near zero then volatility is at its extreme. In addition, if "BD %" is near 100 then volatility is very low. High volatility means a great probability for a trending market, while low
Bermaui Deviation Percent
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.94 (112)
Indicators
Or ( BD% ) which is a volatility index that measures volatility in percent rather than points. The idea of BD% is to make an index depending on the Classic Standard Deviation (CSD) that moves between 0 and 100 percent. You can use BD% to compare volatility for the same security in different time periods or different time-frames. In addition, you can use BD% to compare volatility between different securities in different markets in terms of percent rather than points. HOW TO USE "BD%" If BD%
Moving Average Cloud
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.92 (13)
Indicators
Or "MAC". This is an indicator designed to help you capture and trade the trend. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps: Draw a fast-moving average Envelope. Draw a slow-moving average Envelope. The MAC Upper Band is the highest value between the high of both Envelopes. The MAC Lower Band is the lowest value between the low of both Envelopes. The MAC Histogram Cloud fills the distance between two bands to show you change in direction. Blue Cloud indicates the uptrend
Classic Keltner Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
4.87 (30)
Indicators
Or CKC. This indicator works depending on the classic ten-day moving average rule described by Chester W. Keltner (1909–1998). All parameters are set to the classic version of the Keltner system by default, while the user can change them if he wants. Important Information    Read CKC Manual:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/736577    CKC Expert Advisor Example:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734150 About Keltner Channel Formula 1. Calculate the Center Line as a simple moving average
Bermaui Pin Bars
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (13)
Indicators
Bermaui Pin Bars   Or (BPB) is an indicator that finds Pin Bars price action pattern on the chart. Pin Bars is a shortcut for "Pinocchio Bars" which is a classic bar pattern alternative to Japanese candlesticks with tall upper or lower shadows and very small bodies like Hammer, Inverted-Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Dragon Fly Doji or Grave Stone Doji. Bermaui Pin Bars indicator find this pattern depending on a formula that can be explained in the next steps: At first BPB calculate the ce
Bermaui Channel
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
Indicators
This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
Filter:
pornchai_p
1018
pornchai_p 2023.06.04 04:21 
 

This is the best RSI indicator. HIghly recommnended. Please kindly send me the free Stochastic indicator. Thank you.

Hisham Ghoneim
301
Hisham Ghoneim 2022.08.18 10:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Suvashish Halder
145908
Suvashish Halder 2022.04.07 05:58 
 

Best RSI indicator in this market and it's a real deal. Thank you for your work ❤

Muhammad Elbermawi
53427
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.04.07 08:20
You are welcome. Suvashish 🙏
faithdefender
1736
faithdefender 2022.02.12 21:05 
 

This man is just plain honest! I own three of his indicators and I cant complain. Bermaui Bands, TDO and now RSI Candles. I may not be making money, but the indicators do what he says they would do. And the price is fair especially in the light of 1000 activations compared to many of the sleazy Vendors who only give 5. And then they (other Vendors) turn around and lie to you saying "we are following the rules set by MQL and are prohibited from giving more than 5. Apparently, Mr. Elbimawri didnt get the memo. Nevertheless, why the lengthy review? I just purchased a different RSI indicator (because it was 10 bucks cheaper) and I have nothing but regrets. It is called "RSI As Bar". I sent the complaint to the Vendor the first hour, , but he never responded. Not only that, but he has pulled his indicator. If I go to the page, I now have a note that says "Unfortunately, "RSI as Bar" is unavailable." He will probably repackage it with a new name and sell it again to the public. Why? Because he can do it and get away with it since there is no accountability on this platform. MQL loves the vendors because it brings people to this venue, but to think of the people who have been ripped off! I hope Mr Elbermawi continues to come up with new ideas. And thank you for your honesty in value and indicators.

Muhammad Elbermawi
53427
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.02.13 12:27
Thanks a lot for all the great words 🙏
cvdestyfx
2843
cvdestyfx 2021.03.09 17:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muhammad Elbermawi
53427
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2021.03.10 12:09
Thanks a lot, cvdestyfx 🤗
Livio Yves Chathuant
983
Livio Yves Chathuant 2020.12.26 04:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Baboloki Mathabe
605
Baboloki Mathabe 2020.10.31 14:31 
 

Author Mr Albermawi provides quality products this is an addition to the other tools got from him

Muhammad Elbermawi
53427
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2020.10.31 18:14
Thanks a lot, Baboloki Mathabe 🤗
Reply to review