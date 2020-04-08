Auto Fib SR

Auto Fibonacci levels overlay with manual overwrite control.

Automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels — anchored wick-to-wick, with no manual readjusting.

Manual overwrite included: adjust Fibonacci anchors anytime for full control.
Get the flexibility of manual Fibonacci tools with the consistency of automation.


How to Use Auto Fib:

Auto Fib SR automatically detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price extends, levels update automatically to remain accurate.

When Fibonacci levels are needed on a different price move, simply drag the V-Line to the start of the impulse leg to be analyzed. Fibonacci levels are applied instantly.

Dragging the V-Line switches the tool to manual mode. Auto Mode can be restored at any time by clicking the Fib Back button.


Key Features:

Automatic Trend Detection with Manual Override
Fibonacci levels are applied automatically to the active trend, while manual trend selection via the V-Line provides full control when analyzing other price moves.

Auto-Updating Fibonacci Levels
Levels adjust automatically as the trend extends, eliminating constant repositioning and keeping analysis accurate in both auto and manual modes.

Fibonacci Expansion Levels for Target Planning
Optional expansion levels help plan measured-move targets, continuation zones, and projected price objectives without adding extra tools to the chart.

Full-Chart Fibonacci Support & Resistance
Extend Fibonacci levels across the entire chart to reveal higher-timeframe structure and key support and resistance levels at a glance.


Fibonacci Expansion

Auto Fib SR includes optional Fibonacci Expansion levels, which can be enabled in the input settings. These levels are useful for identifying measured moves, AB=CD symmetry, continuation targets, and institutional projection areas.

Expansion levels are drawn only after price retraces to at least the 0.382 Fibonacci level or deeper. This helps keep projections reliable and structurally valid.


Full-Chart Support & Resistance Levels

When Full Chart Width is enabled in the inputs, all Fibonacci levels extend across the entire chart.

Dragging the V-Line instantly transforms Auto Fib SR into a full-chart support and resistance overlay, making broader structure and key levels easy to identify.


Show/Hide Feature

Dragging the V-Line to the right of the price action hides all Fibonacci levels. Click the Fib Back button to restore them.


Test it in Strategy Tester

Auto Fib SR runs in the Strategy Tester; however, V-Line dragging is disabled due to Strategy Tester limitations.




