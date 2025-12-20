Instant Pitchfork for MT4

One click. Perfect pitchfork structure.

Instant Pitchfork uses precise, rule-based calculations to find and draw the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork in seconds.

Simply drag one vertical line to apply it to the current price action, then remove it with a single click to keep your chart clean.

Fast, accurate, and consistent — built for traders who rely on instant structure for stops, entries, and targets.
Supports Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchforks. Works on any symbol and timeframe.


Instant Pitchfork Manual

  1. Attach the indicator to a clean chart.
  2. Valid anchor points are automatically marked.
  3. Drag the V-Line to the left (in Drag Mode) or click any anchor (in Click Mode) to draw a pitchfork.


Strategy Tester Notice: Supported in click mode only. Drag-line anchor selection is not available.

Feedback and bug reports can be submitted in the comments section.


