Bank Levels Tracker for MT5

If you can’t beat them, join them.
Trade where institutions seek liquidity.

Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster.
These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them.

Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries.


How Bank Levels Tracker Works:

Retail stop-losses often accumulate just beyond clear highs and lows. Institutions frequently push price into these areas to access liquidity.

Bank Levels Tracker marks these zones in advance and monitors price interaction automatically. When a level is reached, the tool provides a clear visual cue and optional alert.

Triggered levels remain visible on the chart for review, analysis, and learning.


Key Features

Multiple Level Modes
Choose from scalping, intraday, or swing modes, each available in aggressive or conservative variants.

Non-Repainting Levels
Levels are bound to price and remain consistent across all timeframes.

Directional Bias Control
Instantly filter levels to show only upper (short-bias) or lower (long-bias) zones.

On-Chart ADR Indicator
Identify levels that extend beyond the daily range, where exhaustion and reversals are more likely.

Full Transparency
Triggered levels remain on the chart for post-trade review and analysis.


Alert Modes

The preferred alert mode can be selected in the input settings.

Auto Alerts Mode
Automatically monitors all levels and issues an alert whenever price reaches one. Ideal when screen-watching is not possible.

Manual Alerts Mode
Place alerts by clicking directly on a level.

Alerts can be set on:

  • New, untouched levels
  • Previously stop-hunted levels. This is especially useful for traders who trade level re-tests after an initial stop-run.

Alerts in this mode are cancelled automatically when the chart timeframe changes, removing the hassle of manual alert management.


Using Bank Levels Tracker to Enter the Market

When trading bank levels as a standalone approach, confirmation is recommended—for example, a candle close back beyond the level after a stop-run.

When used as confluence within another strategy, trades can be taken as alerts trigger, allowing more favorable entry prices.


Improving Trade Consistency

Not every stop-run leads to a reversal.

Common outcomes include:

  • Stop-run reversal: price snaps back after liquidity is collected.
  • Stop-run continuation: price continues once weak positions are cleared.

To improve consistency:

Wait for confirmation after a stop-run

  • Align levels with major support/resistance or higher-timeframe EMAs
  • Focus on levels beyond the ADR, where exhaustion is more likely
  • Levels never repaint when switching timeframes, making this confluence reliable


Strategy Tester Notice:

In the Strategy Tester, functionality is limited. For testing, please use the M15 timeframe and select Intraday Levels – Conservative mode.



