MT4 Sessions Indicator

5

The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles.
It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day.

It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level.
By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare session behavior, and align setups with session activity.

Key Features

  • Clear session visualization with colored candles
  • Different colors for bullish and bearish moves
  • Flexible session settings for custom trading hours
  • Clean design for quick recognition without clutter
  • Works across all timeframes and symbols


Important Notes

Ensure the chosen candle colors contrast with the chart background. If the colors match the background, the candles may not display correctly.


Hector Manuel
436
Hector Manuel 2025.11.11 19:29 
 

La sesión asiática siempre comienza a las 00:00 hora GMT. el indicador muestras las 00:00 pero el horario del broker. Entonces es conveniente agregar una opción de GMT. Gracias por el indicador. Bendiciones.

renko1234
656
renko1234 2025.04.29 21:10 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.08.28 12:25 
 

то что нужно,спасибо

Bayarsaikhan Enkhee
20
Bayarsaikhan Enkhee 2023.08.03 10:43 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

1733386
14
1733386 2023.05.19 08:55 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

AndW4r
14
AndW4r 2023.04.06 22:33 
 

Very good 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

