MT4 Sessions Indicator

5

The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles.
It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day.

It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level.
By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare session behavior, and align setups with session activity.

Key Features

  • Clear session visualization with colored candles
  • Different colors for bullish and bearish moves
  • Flexible session settings for custom trading hours
  • Clean design for quick recognition without clutter
  • Works across all timeframes and symbols


Important Notes

Ensure the chosen candle colors contrast with the chart background. If the colors match the background, the candles may not display correctly.


Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.08.28 12:25 
 

то что нужно,спасибо

AndW4r
14
AndW4r 2023.04.06 22:33 
 

Very good 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

renko1234
631
renko1234 2025.04.29 21:10 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.08.28 12:25 
 

то что нужно,спасибо

Bayarsaikhan Enkhee
20
Bayarsaikhan Enkhee 2023.08.03 10:43 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

1733386
14
1733386 2023.05.19 08:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

AndW4r
14
AndW4r 2023.04.06 22:33 
 

Very good 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Rispondi alla recensione