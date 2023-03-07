MT4 Sessions Indicator

5

The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles.
It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day.

It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level.
By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare session behavior, and align setups with session activity.

Key Features

  • Clear session visualization with colored candles
  • Different colors for bullish and bearish moves
  • Flexible session settings for custom trading hours
  • Clean design for quick recognition without clutter
  • Works across all timeframes and symbols


Important Notes

Ensure the chosen candle colors contrast with the chart background. If the colors match the background, the candles may not display correctly.


Avis 5
Viktor Eismant
194
Viktor Eismant 2024.08.28 12:25 
 

то что нужно,спасибо

AndW4r
14
AndW4r 2023.04.06 22:33 
 

Very good 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close. A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction. *This is a NON-repainting indicator* How this can help you? Identify trend strength  Trend confirmation Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle) Developing entry and exit strategies Strong confluence to add to your strategy Volume analysis Featur
