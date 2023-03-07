The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles.

It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day.

It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level.

By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare session behavior, and align setups with session activity.

Key Features

Clear session visualization with colored candles

Different colors for bullish and bearish moves

Flexible session settings for custom trading hours

Clean design for quick recognition without clutter

Works across all timeframes and symbols





Important Notes

• Ensure the chosen candle colors contrast with the chart background. If the colors match the background, the candles may not display correctly.