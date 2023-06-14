Draggable Candle Timer MT5

5

The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close.

Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis.
The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock.

To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point.


Key Features

  • Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown
  • Adjustable pre-alert from 0 to 59 seconds before candle close
  • Customizable color, size, and font
  • Freely draggable chart position
  • Optimized for low CPU usage



    Reviews 7
    Huynh Son Vo
    22
    Huynh Son Vo 2024.10.13 16:10 
     

    very good, Thanks

    eyeson23
    34
    eyeson23 2023.10.30 22:55 
     

    The perfect tool for me. I'm able to move the candle timer to any side of my MT5. Great tool

    Hanoz Bomi Kapadia
    143
    Hanoz Bomi Kapadia 2023.10.05 09:56 
     

    Easy-to-use timer. Does exactly what's expected of it and it just works; no hassle at all. Thank you.

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    Huynh Son Vo
    22
    Huynh Son Vo 2024.10.13 16:10 
     

    very good, Thanks

    Dowgods
    105
    Dowgods 2024.05.28 19:03 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Part-time Day Trader
    11653
    Reply from developer Vincent J Brug 2024.05.28 22:55
    You are welcome! I will add this feature in the next version. MT5 only supports WAV files.
    MMswart
    14
    MMswart 2024.05.25 11:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    eyeson23
    34
    eyeson23 2023.10.30 22:55 
     

    The perfect tool for me. I'm able to move the candle timer to any side of my MT5. Great tool

    Hanoz Bomi Kapadia
    143
    Hanoz Bomi Kapadia 2023.10.05 09:56 
     

    Easy-to-use timer. Does exactly what's expected of it and it just works; no hassle at all. Thank you.

    RUTTO2
    435
    RUTTO2 2023.07.07 10:36 
     

    Very good. Thank you

    Diogo Gomes
    190
    Diogo Gomes 2023.06.25 21:44 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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