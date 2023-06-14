Draggable Candle Timer MT5

The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close.

Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis.

The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock.

To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point.





Key Features

Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown

Adjustable pre-alert from 0 to 59 seconds before candle close

Customizable color, size, and font

Freely draggable chart position

Optimized for low CPU usage











