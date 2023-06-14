Draggable Candle Timer MT5
- Utilities
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Part-time Day TraderConsistent Trading Made Easy
I build practical MT4 and MT5 tools that help traders follow structured execution routines with greater discipline, consistency, and confidence.
- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 15 July 2026
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close.
Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be positioned anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis.
The timer uses the system clock, helping avoid the delays and irregular updates that can occur with candle timers based on the Market Watch clock.
To reposition the timer, drag it using the upper-left anchor point.
Key Features
- Smooth, accurate system-time-based countdown
- Adjustable pre-alert from 0 to 59 seconds before candle close
- Customizable color, size, and font
- Freely draggable chart position
- Optimized for low CPU usage
very good, Thanks