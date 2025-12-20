Instant Pitchfork for MT5

One click. Perfect pitchfork structure.

Instant Pitchfork uses precise, rule-based calculations to find and draw the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork in seconds.

Simply drag one vertical line to apply it to the current price action, then remove it with a single click to keep your chart clean.

Fast, accurate, and consistent — built for traders who rely on instant structure for stops, entries, and targets.
Supports Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchforks. Works on any symbol and timeframe.


Instant Pitchfork Manual

  1. Attach the indicator to a clean chart.
  2. Valid anchor points are automatically marked.
  3. Drag the V-Line to the left (in Drag Mode) or click any anchor (in Click Mode) to draw a pitchfork.


Strategy Tester Notice: Supported in click mode only. Drag-line anchor selection is not available.

Feedback and bug reports can be submitted in the comments section.



More from author
Instant Pitchfork for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
One click. Perfect pitchfork structure. Instant Pitchfork uses precise, rule-based calculations to find and draw the best-fit Andrews’ Pitchfork in seconds. Simply drag one vertical line to apply it to the current price action, then remove it with a single click to keep your chart clean. Fast, accurate, and consistent — built for traders who rely on instant structure for stops, entries, and targets. Supports Andrews’, Schiff, and Modified Schiff pitchforks. Works on any symbol and timeframe.
Draggable Candle Timer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (4)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Bank Levels Tracker for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Work
MT4 Sessions Indicator
Part-time Day Trader
5 (3)
Indicators
The MT4 Sessions Indicator indicator highlights trading sessions directly on the chart by displaying them with colored candles. It helps traders quickly see when price action occurred during specific market sessions or times of day. It’s especially useful for traders who work with volume profile, supply & demand zones, or level-based strategies, where the timing of a move is just as important as the price level. By visually separating sessions, it becomes easier to spot patterns, compare sessi
FREE
Body Break Confirmer MT5
Part-time Day Trader
5 (1)
Indicators
Body Break Confirmation – Entry Alerter. Rule-based candle body break alerts for objective momentum confirmation. Place alerts manually with one click. Alerts trigger when price breaks beyond the body of the previous candle — no black-box logic, no hidden rules. Built for level-based traders who want clear entry confirmation without constant chart-watching. How It Works: Check price   — monitor price until it reaches a potential reversal zone on the chart. Set an alert  — click the button in
FREE
MiniWatch FX28
Part-time Day Trader
4 (1)
Indicators
View clean price action for up to 28 Market Watch symbols at once — ideal for spotting tradable chart patterns such as flags, triangles, and channels without distractions. New: You can now add indicators to all mini charts for enhanced analysis. Key Features: 28 Symbols in One View — Instantly scan multiple markets to spot trade setups faster. Indicator Support — Add your favorite indicator uniformly to all mini charts. One-Click Expand — Instantly open any mini chart as a full-size chart. How
FREE
Draggable Candle Timer
Part-time Day Trader
5 (2)
Utilities
The Draggable Candle Timer is a clean, minimal countdown to the next candle close. Fully customizable and freely draggable, it can be placed anywhere on the chart without interfering with trading or analysis. The timer runs on the system clock, avoiding the glitches and delays common in candle timers that rely on the Market Watch clock. An optional candle-close alert can be enabled for traders who want a simple sound notification as the current candle approaches its close — useful for those rel
FREE
Auto Fib SR MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci levels overlay with manual overwrite control. Automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels — anchored wick-to-wick, with no manual readjusting. Manual overwrite included: adjust Fibonacci anchors anytime for full control. Get the flexibility of manual Fibonacci tools with the consistency of automation. How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR automatically detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As price e
Smart Trend Zones MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Smart Trend Zones – Entry & Exit Planner. A trend-based trade planner built on Smart Money concepts. Combines three complementary tools:  Volume Zones, Gaps and Premium/Discount Midpoint. Designed to help trend traders plan precise entries and exits with clear market structure based on Smart Money behaviour. Indicators: Each indicator can be enabled or disabled in the inputs. Volume Zones: Highlight high-volume areas that often act as support and resistance, where price commonly reacts or rev
Bank Levels Tracker for MT5
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
If you can’t beat them, join them. Trade where institutions seek liquidity. Bank Levels Tracker   identifies institutional price zones where stop-hunts commonly occur — just beyond obvious swing highs and lows where retail stops cluster. These “bank levels” are plotted in real time, never repaint, and trigger instant alerts when price reaches them. Built for traders who trade bank levels directly — or use them as high-probability confluence for better-timed entries. How Bank Levels Tracker Wo
Auto Fib SR
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Auto Fibonacci levels overlay with   manual overwrite control. Automatically draws and updates precise Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels — anchored wick-to-wick, with no manual readjusting. Manual overwrite included:   adjust Fibonacci anchors anytime for full control. Get the flexibility of manual Fibonacci tools with the consistency of automation. How to Use Auto Fib: Auto Fib SR automatically detects the most recent impulse move and applies Fibonacci levels to that trend. As pri
Volume Zones
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Volume Zones – Volume Profile S/R. Turn volume profile into clear support and resistance zones. Volume Zones transforms volume profile into a full-chart support and resistance heatmap, revealing where price has attracted real participation and is most likely to react. Built for traders who use volume profile to identify, monitor, and trade key levels with precision. Key Features Institutional-Style Support & Resistance Heatmap A volume-profile-based heatmap that highlights institutional suppo
Smart Trend Zones
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Smart Trend Zones – Entry & Exit Planner. A trend-based trade planner built on Smart Money concepts. Combines three complementary tools:  Volume Zones, Gaps and Premium/Discount Midpoint. Designed to help trend traders plan precise entries and exits with clear market structure based on Smart Money behaviour. Indicators: Each indicator can be enabled or disabled in the inputs. Volume Zones: Highlight high-volume areas that often act as support and resistance, where price commonly reacts or rev
Entry Confirm
Part-time Day Trader
Indicators
Stop guessing entries. Confirm them. Entry Confirm provides one-click, rule-based confirmation alerts for objective trade entries. Alerts are placed manually and trigger only when your conditions are met. No auto signals. No repainting. No black-box logic. Built for entries — and equally effective for scale-in timing, and stop-loss adjustments using one consistent, rule-based method. Confirmation Methods : Choose one of below confirmation types for consistent use: Candle Body Break Candle Wic
