Dynamic Zigzag Levels

The indicator displays two nearest levels in real time. The one above the current BID price is a resistance level. The one below the current BID price is a support level.

The levels are calculated by the standard ZigZag indicator.





Application

The indicator can be used as an assistant in manual trading to obtain data on the nearest support/resistance levels.

The indicator can be used on any timeframe.

When a displayed level is touched or broken through, an audio alert is triggered (specified in the settings).





Settings