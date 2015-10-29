Dynamic Zigzag Levels
- Indicators
- Aleh Sasonka
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 30 December 2025
The indicator displays two nearest levels in real time. The one above the current BID price is a resistance level. The one below the current BID price is a support level.
The levels are calculated by the standard ZigZag indicator.
Application
The indicator can be used as an assistant in manual trading to obtain data on the nearest support/resistance levels.
The indicator can be used on any timeframe.
When a displayed level is touched or broken through, an audio alert is triggered (specified in the settings).
Settings
- The period of history to calculate = 500 - history period, within which the levels (in bars) are searched for
- Depth - the setting indicator zigzag = 12 - ZigZag indicator parameter
- Deviation - the setting indicator zigzag = 5 - ZigZag indicator parameter
- Backstep - the setting indicator zigzag = 3 - ZigZag indicator parameter
- The color of the line Up = SteelBlue - Up line color
- The color of the line Dn = SteelBlue - Dn line color
- The thickness for lines of the levels = 1
- The thickness for points of the levels = 5
- An audible signal to the level crossing = false - enable the level crossing audio alert
- Sound File = "alert.wav" - select a sound file for the audio alert
- Show Comments (in the upper left corner of the Chart) = true - comments in the upper left corner of the chart (enable / disable)
This is an awesome indicator, one of a kind actually, I've been looking everywhere for it and now I found it. Thank you so much!