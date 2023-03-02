Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4
- Mihails Babuskins
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 18 Ocak 2025
Triangle Pattern
The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it.
The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator
It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in seconds. Searching, Fibonacci calculations, and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".
Muy muy buen indicador. Funciona de maravilla con mi estrategia sin mecnioar lo importantes que son los riángulos en rupturas para desarrollo de ondas de Elliot