Triangle Pattern Indicator MT4

4.67

Triangle Pattern

Sometimes the price cannot make higher highs or lower lows and it moves in a converging price range and waves are shorter than before until the movement creates a geometric shape of a symmetrical triangle, which indicates It is maybe the end of the trend.

The triangle pattern is a well-known in forex and the trading plan and strategy of many traders is based on it.


The Triangle Pattern Scanner Indicator

It is usually difficult for a trader to recognize classic patterns on a chart, as well as searching for dozens of charts and time frames will take time, and there is also a possibility of a trader's mistake in calculations. This indicator can automatically search all charts and time frames to find possible patterns in seconds. Searching, Fibonacci calculations, and pattern recognition are completely the responsibility of the indicator; All you have to do is "press the scan button".


How To Trade?

All parameters necessary to enter the trade are calculated, such as entry point, stop-loss, and take-profit.
By observing the signal and deciding to trade, we enter the trade with the "set and forget" method.
İncelemeler 5
OssZ.tFx
91
OssZ.tFx 2023.03.24 17:08 
 

Muy muy buen indicador. Funciona de maravilla con mi estrategia sin mecnioar lo importantes que son los riángulos en rupturas para desarrollo de ondas de Elliot

Oleg Nikitin
39
Oleg Nikitin 2023.03.18 08:07 
 

Михаил! купил данный индикатор,вышлите пожалуйста мне файл с руководством. После покупки сделал две сделки на М5, обе плюсовые.Были сигналы на М1, но сделки не успел открыть. Первое впечатление хорошее.

Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1179
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.06 18:21 
 

пока на тесте. будут результаты - отпишу.

---

14-04-2023

Сканирует не плохо. Немного отличается от мануальных линий ( моих ), но в принципе имеет право на жизнь ;).

Как я уже писал в "Обсуждениях" мне не хватает несколько вещей :

1. Возможность перемещать панель по графику в удобное для меня место.

2. Возможность сканирования только выбранной пары, а не всех в терминале,

3. Или панель, как на индикаторе "Advance 123 Pattern Scanner". Чтобы можно было бы установить на пустой график и запустить только там.

Mighty01
64
Mighty01 2024.02.15 00:57 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

EdwardRN
50
EdwardRN 2023.06.20 13:54 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Mihails Babuskins
77848
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mihails Babuskins 2023.06.20 14:14
Hi,
I just sent the user manual PDF file to your PV please check. ☘️🙏🌺
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs
1179
Dmitrijs Ivanajevs 2023.04.06 18:21 
 

пока на тесте. будут результаты - отпишу.

---

14-04-2023

Сканирует не плохо. Немного отличается от мануальных линий ( моих ), но в принципе имеет право на жизнь ;).

Как я уже писал в "Обсуждениях" мне не хватает несколько вещей :

1. Возможность перемещать панель по графику в удобное для меня место.

2. Возможность сканирования только выбранной пары, а не всех в терминале,

3. Или панель, как на индикаторе "Advance 123 Pattern Scanner". Чтобы можно было бы установить на пустой график и запустить только там.

Mihails Babuskins
77848
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mihails Babuskins 2023.04.07 00:02
Thank you for the review. ☘️🙏🌺
I hope the profits will continue.
OssZ.tFx
91
OssZ.tFx 2023.03.24 17:08 
 

Muy muy buen indicador. Funciona de maravilla con mi estrategia sin mecnioar lo importantes que son los riángulos en rupturas para desarrollo de ondas de Elliot

Mihails Babuskins
77848
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.25 11:30
Thank you for the review. ☘️🙏🌺
I hope the profits will continue.
Oleg Nikitin
39
Oleg Nikitin 2023.03.18 08:07 
 

Михаил! купил данный индикатор,вышлите пожалуйста мне файл с руководством. После покупки сделал две сделки на М5, обе плюсовые.Были сигналы на М1, но сделки не успел открыть. Первое впечатление хорошее.

Mihails Babuskins
77848
Geliştiriciden yanıt Mihails Babuskins 2023.03.18 09:30
Thank you for the review. ☘️🙏🌺
I hope the profits will continue.
I sent you the user-manual PDF file, please check your PV.
