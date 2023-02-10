BARS4 Expert Advisor This Expert Advisor includes a trending algorithm and a filtered scalping algorithm. These two algorithms combined in EA are the form of the trading strategy I have been using in stock markets for years, developed by me for forex instruments. I will not go into further detail on the algorithm.

Below you can find examples of strategy tests ( you can also find test results in the screenshots ) that were successful in some instruments and in different time periods and their set files.

EA's inputs are open to strategy test attempts by the user with different values.

These entries are made available to you in a completely simplified form. LotSize: 0.01 by default

Distance: 15 by default

ProfitFactor: 45 by default Since different brokers offer transactions under different conditions ( spread, leverage etc ), the optimization results given may not be suitable for the conditions provided by your broker company. For this reason, using EA without completing your own optimization studies may cause negative results. Before renting the EA, you are kindly requested to test the compatibility of the broker firm you are using and the suitability of the trading strategy with your needs by using the "Free Demo" option.



CURRENCY TIMEFRAME DISTANCE PROFITFACTOR EURUSD M30 15 45 EURAUD H1 20 45 EURCHF H1 20 30 EURCAD M30 15 20 EURJPY M30 40 25 USDCAD M5 15 10 AUDCAD M15 10 20 AUDUSD M5 15 20







