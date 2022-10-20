Manual Trade Helper

This Utility Bot is for New Traders, that struggle to spot the Trend direction.

It also make you conscious about different Timeframes Bar Status.

Utility have 3 Moving Averages totally configurable by input parameters.

3MA Based Trend is shown for the current Timeframe selected on the chart. (Line 1)

3MA Based Trend for Daily Timeframe. (Line 2nd)

Also provide quick information about the currently Hourly Daily and Weekly Candle Status.

Utility work on 1 Min Bar control, so comment section info will only change if any conditions change on next 1 min bar open.

If have any confusions please ask or if found any bug please report in comment section. Happy to help and appreciate your reviews and feedback.





Recommended MA Periods:

MA1: 20

MA2: 50

MA3: 70 (You can adjust MA3 Period settings to tweak the results you desire)



