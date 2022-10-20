Manual Trade Helper

5

This Utility Bot is for New Traders, that struggle to spot the Trend direction.

It also make you conscious about different Timeframes Bar Status. 

Utility have 3 Moving Averages totally configurable by input parameters.

3MA Based Trend is shown for the current Timeframe selected on the chart. (Line 1)

3MA Based Trend for Daily Timeframe. (Line 2nd)

Also provide quick information about the currently Hourly Daily and Weekly Candle Status. 

Utility work on 1 Min Bar control, so comment section info will only change if any conditions change on next 1 min bar open. 

If have any confusions please ask or if found any bug please report in comment section. Happy to help and appreciate your reviews and feedback.


Recommended MA Periods:

MA1:  20

MA2:  50

MA3:  70   (You can adjust MA3 Period settings to tweak the results you desire) 


Reviews 1
krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2022.10.28 12:05 
 

Thanks Vipu for making this available .It is so important to trade in harmony with the HTF Trend .This Utility helps in that regard.

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Close All Open Positions
Vipul Gautam
5 (1)
Utilities
Just Attach to the Chart to be able to Click Button to Close all Open Positions in your Trading Account. Change Horizontal And Vertical Pixel based positioning for Button placement on chart. Appreciate your feedback and reviews. Note: All open positions on your trading account will be closed when button pressed.  If you need help with any simple utility happy to help.  
FREE
Discipline By DPCTrader
Vipul Gautam
Utilities
EA utility to help you with your Discipline for New Traders. When Balance Drop below set Daily Max Percentage Draw Down Balance. Any new trades open after the DD Threshold reached, Bot will close any new trades instantly and will keep canceling any pending orders placed as well until the Next Daily Candle is formed or EA is removed. Note: 1. Please Attached EA Utility before start trading for the day.  2. Set Timeframe before attaching EA utility to the chart. If timeframe changed after taking a
FREE
Turtle Hybrid 3X
Vipul Gautam
Experts
No Grid or Martingale system used. EA uses Trend Following Hybrid System, using Turtle Breakout System and Advanced Trading Techniques. Screenshot of Back Test Attached for Hourly Timeframe GBPJPY from [ Jan 2011 - Oct 2022] . Recommended Pair To Trade: GBPJPY (Input Settings Provided as Default for H1) Recommended Timeframe: Hourly (H1) Note: Can use on any Trending Pair  or Timeframe , but make sure to change parameters accordingly e.g. (TP, SL and Bar Count) and perform thorough Back Test if
Breakout Champion GBPJPY
Vipul Gautam
Experts
NO Martingale or Grid System used. Breakout System Recommended Pair  GBPJPY : Hourly (H1)Timeframe BackTested from 2007 - 2022 screenshots attached. Take Profits are done using Trailing SL. BreakEven option and Manual TakeProfit Setting option provided for users to tweak if desired. EA opens 1 Breakout trade at a time. Default values are Recommended for GBPJPY H1 based on this Trading System. 
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krisnara123
2210
krisnara123 2022.10.28 12:05 
 

Thanks Vipu for making this available .It is so important to trade in harmony with the HTF Trend .This Utility helps in that regard.

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