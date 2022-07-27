Panda Hedging MT4

3.57

important hint：MT4 version Can't  backtest Can't backtest Can't backtest

If want backtesting, please download the MT5 version：https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80557

===================================================================================================

Panda Hedging strategy:


Due to the high volatility of the forex market, traders have often been forced to develop new methods and techniques in order to limit losses and maximize profits. Hedging has emerged as one of the most effective strategies and tactics for optimizing the chances of winning among the various strategies and tactics employed. Hedging can be thought of as a type of insurance in the forex markets.. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal value.

That is why we decided to create our own Panda Hedging automated trading tactics, which will include both elements of hedging trading, using a grid trading algorithm, and a secure system with a high level of deposit protection. (All additional orders are opened with a fixed same lot size , without using lot multiplication (Martingale)).

If the price starts to go against the order, the adviser will begin to open additional orders according to the author's algorithm, up to a maximum of 10 orders for each instrument in the pair.

ea instructions for use:

1. USDCAD Time frame:M1 

2. 1000-1500USD USDCAD USDNOK  0.02 lots   AUDUSD USDNOK 0.01 lots

3.Please use the correct settings file. 

Panda Hedging ea SET File : Panda Hedging ea 1.81 MT4 SET File

Panda Hedging ea  Backtest:  Panda Hedging ea  Backtest

2 copy left in the price 450$, next price 500$


The created system was tested on a real account: 

LIVE signal:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1473495

important hint:

1. recommend Use Low spread accounts

2.Before you buy, please check if your broker supports the trading currency USDNOK. and leverage USDNOK,If can not trading usdnok  don't buy.

3. Panda Hedging only trading USDCAD/USDNOK AUDUSD/USDNOK. signal have test another currency . Additional currency hedging will be added in future releases

4.MT4 version and MT5 version are all the same

MT5 version：https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80557



Reviews 7
tattila
1313
tattila 2023.11.13 11:26 
 

I am using it for a while. One of my best EA's.

Yihang Zou
327
Yihang Zou 2022.11.16 08:28 
 

牛逼的EA，牛逼的DD控制能力。 very awesome EA, and very good DD risk management. You will never regret your investment in this EA.

qq.2734099885
21
qq.2734099885 2022.09.16 15:54 
 

Very good!来自中国作者的优秀EA！支持作者。

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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
TopBottomEA
lizhi fu
4.55 (42)
Experts
TopBottomEA's advantage: the first support for small capital work EA, real trading for more than 4 years; this EA based on volatility adaptive mechanism, only one single at a time, each single with a stop-loss, an average of about 4 orders per day, holding a single length of 12 hours or so, with a limit of $ 20 principal challenge backtesting ran through more than 10 years. Every interval of three days to increase the price of $ 100, the price process: 998 --> 1098 --> 1198...... Up to the targ
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
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Panda Gold
Jiang Ming Wang
3.5 (2)
Experts
Panda Gold EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor is designed to execute fast and precise trades using scalping techniques such as trend following and capitalizing on short-term price fluctuations.Panda Goldis a very effective  trading strategy, professionally developed especially for trading GOLD (XAUUSD). Real account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1772310 Panda Gold is built on a solid and well-designed trading strategy , runs best on the XAUUSD currency pair. However, thanks to its fle
Panda Hedging
Jiang Ming Wang
3.4 (5)
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Panda Hedging strategy: Due to the high volatility of the forex market, traders have often been forced to develop new methods and techniques in order to limit losses and maximize profits. Hedging has emerged as one of the most effective strategies and tactics for optimizing the chances of winning among the various strategies and tactics employed. Hedging can be thought of as a type of insurance in the forex markets.. But there are moments of deviation (divergence of currencies) from the normal
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tattila
1313
tattila 2023.11.13 11:26 
 

I am using it for a while. One of my best EA's.

Xiao Yu Liu
133
Xiao Yu Liu 2023.08.07 06:29 
 

怎么不能自动手数？我打开了的啊

Lai Chien Tat
195
Lai Chien Tat 2023.06.16 03:54 
 

我已经停止使用了，mt5 backtest 的lot size 和 mt4 完全不一样。这意味着，mt4版本没完整修复，mt4版本只开0.01 lot size

Muhamad Ridzuan Bin Zulkiffli
445
Muhamad Ridzuan Bin Zulkiffli 2023.01.05 16:30 
 

big loss today

Yihang Zou
327
Yihang Zou 2022.11.16 08:28 
 

牛逼的EA，牛逼的DD控制能力。 very awesome EA, and very good DD risk management. You will never regret your investment in this EA.

Bifrost
1281
Bifrost 2022.09.22 15:02 
 

When you gain, you gain 1 percent, when you loss, you lose 10 percents.

qq.2734099885
21
qq.2734099885 2022.09.16 15:54 
 

Very good!来自中国作者的优秀EA！支持作者。

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