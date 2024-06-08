Ai Multi Trend MT4

3.67

Expert trend hunter
Combined with artificial intelligence
Control the AI with a variety of simple settings
Without using dangerous strategies (all trades have a profit limit and a loss limit)
Can be used in 6 main market currency pairs and 4 important time frames
An expert who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correctly recognize trends(with the latest methods of the world)
With world-class settings, can be used in different accounts and different brokers and the lowest capitals
With permanent and lifetime support and dozens of other features...



Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames
  • Has TP and SL
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Built with the best market strategy (trading in the direction of the trend) and combined with artificial intelligence
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies
  • Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.
  • With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.
  • Completely free update
  • Regular updates (every 45-75 days)




Strategy:

We have given millions of trends in the forex market with 1000 of different features to artificial intelligence and we have trained artificial intelligence for years so that it can recognize the trend well and make the best trade.



Minimum tested capital
100$
Minimum tested leverage
50
best brokers for this expert
Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , USDCHF , NZDUSD
best time frames for this expert
M30 , H1 , H4 , D1



Useful links:

  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products (Settings guide): Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8
  • Set File: Link 9


Be sure to contact us if:

  • there is any problem during backtesting
  • you need more settings
  • you have any questions or concerns
  • you have any questions about our products
  • you have questions about the bonus
  • You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus
  • you have any criticism or suggestion
  • the expert panel is not displayed well for you.
  • you need information about our team's projects.



Hints:

  • If you need a set of files, you can use the "Settings Guide" link.
  • It is better to run the expert in the currency pairs and time frames that we have written.
  • The expert panel that is displayed on the chart is only for displaying information and has no role in trading. So if it doesn't work for any reason, it has nothing to do with expert trades.

Reviews 6
ronny1111
1135
ronny1111 2024.06.27 13:27 
 

Just a short statement to put the previous, unfair statement (in the MT5 section) into perspective. I know that many people here in the forum value my judgment, I can see it in the many requests I get all the time. Sometimes I don't answer because I'm unsure of my own judgment. Sometimes I have also stopped trading with an EA for various reasons, which does not mean that the EA is bad. 'AI Multi trend' is certainly one of the better advisors on the market - and the EA is certainly not a scam. In the beginning I also had much less trades than expected - according to my backtest I should see about 10 trades a day with all recommended 6 pairs together. One of the mistakes I made - and I'm sure it happens to others - it's actually important to give each EA a different Magic number. This is not the case with most Advisors as long as they 'sit' on different currency pairs. Here the inner logic then seems to limit the number of trades. To make a long story short: AI Multi Trend is running in 2 live and 2 demo accounts for me and all accounts are profitable - although completely without martingale or any of the MM options. Certainly a little less than the backtests suggest at the moment. This may be due to the fact that the EA has a learning curve that you simply have to get through. According to my observations, this is exactly the case. As of today: 5 stars! Ron

Mauricio Ulate
130
Mauricio Ulate 2024.06.24 17:16 
 

Excellent shopping experience! I purchased Ai Multi Trend and I am very satisfied with the results. The transaction was fast and secure, and the product exceeded my expectations.

¡Excelente experiencia de compra! Adquirí Ai Multi Trend y estoy muy satisfecho con los resultados. La transacción fue rápida y segura, y el producto superó mis expectativas.

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nakitonakitos72
29
nakitonakitos72 2024.12.10 11:51 
 

FAKE FAKE FAKE

George Reynolds
54
George Reynolds 2024.07.12 08:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

ronny1111
1135
ronny1111 2024.06.27 13:27 
 

Just a short statement to put the previous, unfair statement (in the MT5 section) into perspective. I know that many people here in the forum value my judgment, I can see it in the many requests I get all the time. Sometimes I don't answer because I'm unsure of my own judgment. Sometimes I have also stopped trading with an EA for various reasons, which does not mean that the EA is bad. 'AI Multi trend' is certainly one of the better advisors on the market - and the EA is certainly not a scam. In the beginning I also had much less trades than expected - according to my backtest I should see about 10 trades a day with all recommended 6 pairs together. One of the mistakes I made - and I'm sure it happens to others - it's actually important to give each EA a different Magic number. This is not the case with most Advisors as long as they 'sit' on different currency pairs. Here the inner logic then seems to limit the number of trades. To make a long story short: AI Multi Trend is running in 2 live and 2 demo accounts for me and all accounts are profitable - although completely without martingale or any of the MM options. Certainly a little less than the backtests suggest at the moment. This may be due to the fact that the EA has a learning curve that you simply have to get through. According to my observations, this is exactly the case. As of today: 5 stars! Ron

Mauricio Ulate
130
Mauricio Ulate 2024.06.24 17:16 
 

Excellent shopping experience! I purchased Ai Multi Trend and I am very satisfied with the results. The transaction was fast and secure, and the product exceeded my expectations.

¡Excelente experiencia de compra! Adquirí Ai Multi Trend y estoy muy satisfecho con los resultados. La transacción fue rápida y segura, y el producto superó mis expectativas.

Helen Steel
62
Helen Steel 2024.06.13 09:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Andreo Olleros
79
Andreo Olleros 2024.06.12 15:59 
 

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