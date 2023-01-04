Triple Machine
- Indicators
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Build your own model to predict averages of turning points of the Triple Moving Average Oscillator. It is simple. Rate me with stars.
- Just load the indicator Triple Moving Average Oscillator in you platform and choose the period.
- Scroll through to observe the averages of the highs and lows over a period of time.
- Add the levels for a buy and a sell on the Triple Machine and this will show the average of highs and lows to look for buys and sell.
- You can load multiple copies with multiple levels.