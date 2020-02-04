BBands PMO
- Indicators
- Norio Takahashi
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The indicator allows you to simplify the interpretation of signals produced by the classical MACD indicator.
It is based on the double-smoothed rate of change (ROC).
Bollinger Bands is made from EMA line.
The indicator is a logical continuation of the series of indicators using this classical and efficient technical indicator.
The strength of the trend is determined by Bands and main line.
If the bands width are smaller than the specified value, judge it as suqueeze and do not recommend trading.
Displaying the arrows makes it easier to see.
