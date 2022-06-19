AIS Evil and Odious Numbers MT5

This indicator uses the so-called "evil" numbers as weights. Their opposite is "odious" numbers, which are also presented in this indicator. The division of numbers into these two classes is associated with the Hamming weight, which is determined by the number of units in the binary notation of a particular number.

Using these numbers as weighting factors results in a trend-following indicator. Moreover, odious numbers give a more sensitive indicator, and evil numbers give a conservative one. The difference between them is not very large, and can be noticeable only with a sharp price movement in the market. The use of this indicator can help in determining the start of a new trend. This makes it possible to more accurately determine the moments of opening positions.

Indicator parameters:

Type numbers - choice of number type, Evil or Odious;

- choice of number type, Evil or Odious; iPeriod - indicator period. The sensitivity of the indicator depends on this parameter. The smaller it is, the higher the sensitivity to price changes and changes in market trends.

Examples of the indicator operation are shown in the figures.



