Lego Trading Advisor is a fully automatic trading advisor that uses RSI and MA indicators in its trading strategy.

The trading advisor is completely safe for your account as it does not use dangerous strategies such as averaging, martingale, grid.

Each open trade has its own stop loss and take profit, so if the trade fails, you will simply lose the predetermined risk in the stop loss.

In the Expert Advisor, transactions can be controlled both by stop loss and by the time spent in the market; there are separate parameters for Buy and Sell orders.

The main task of the person who bought this adviser is to independently optimize it for trading, then with your help this adviser will be profitable and safe, as the author, as the purchases of this adviser increase, I will also invest money in optimizing the adviser using the MQL5 cloud network. I'll attach the optimization setfile in the comments section.

The Expert Advisor showed that the strategy at its core is at least not unprofitable, with a positive mathematical expectation, an acceptable profit factor, indicators of the ratio of the number of profitable trades.

Currency pairs, I tested on EURUSD, you can also experiment with any other asset.

TF M15, but you can also try on M30, M5, H1.

Advisor settings

In the EA, all settings have clear notations, mainly SL and TP parameters, indicator parameters, trading lot parameters, time schedule of the EA.