Lego
- Experts
-
Sergey BatudayevHello!
My name is Sergey, I have been trading in financial markets since 2014. Since 2018, I have been developing applications and utilities that I myself use in my trading.
I have a master's degree in finance.
- Version: 2.7
- Activations: 5
Lego Trading Advisor is a fully automatic trading advisor that uses RSI and MA indicators in its trading strategy.
The trading advisor is completely safe for your account as it does not use dangerous strategies such as averaging, martingale, grid.
Each open trade has its own stop loss and take profit, so if the trade fails, you will simply lose the predetermined risk in the stop loss.
In the Expert Advisor, transactions can be controlled both by stop loss and by the time spent in the market; there are separate parameters for Buy and Sell orders.
The main task of the person who bought this adviser is to independently optimize it for trading, then with your help this adviser will be profitable and safe, as the author, as the purchases of this adviser increase, I will also invest money in optimizing the adviser using the MQL5 cloud network. I'll attach the optimization setfile in the comments section.
The Expert Advisor showed that the strategy at its core is at least not unprofitable, with a positive mathematical expectation, an acceptable profit factor, indicators of the ratio of the number of profitable trades.
Currency pairs, I tested on EURUSD, you can also experiment with any other asset.
TF M15, but you can also try on M30, M5, H1.
Advisor settings
In the EA, all settings have clear notations, mainly SL and TP parameters, indicator parameters, trading lot parameters, time schedule of the EA.
Kind of unprofessional to sell a 300 USD Ea wehre the user needs to set all parameters himself. either its a cheap bot and the user is required to the work, or a valuable one with .set files. This is a valuable one without any sets. Please provide .set files or lower the price significatly and I will update my review
We'll definitely look into this.
I wrote to you in a personal message.
//**Update 10/10/2023 Wait your answer