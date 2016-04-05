SterlingSniperBot is an advanced trading algorithm meticulously designed for the GBP/USD currency pair, specifically tailored to operate on 4-hour bars and synchronize seamlessly with brokers in the UTC+2 time zone. This sophisticated bot stands out as a precision instrument in the world of forex trading.

Key Features:

Timeframe Optimization: Operating exclusively on 4-hour bars, SterlingSniperBot focuses on capturing strategic trading opportunities within this specific time frame, aligning with the unique characteristics of the GBP/USD pair.

Market Insight: The bot's decision-making process is initiated during the opening of a new 4-hour bar, where it meticulously analyzes market conditions. Its discerning eye is tuned to rising highs and falling opens, enabling it to identify potential entry points with precision.

Strategic Entry Execution: SterlingSniperBot executes long entry signals with surgical precision. It calculates optimal entry, stop-loss, and profit-target prices, leveraging indicators meticulously tuned for the GBP/USD pair. This strategic approach ensures that the bot captures potential upside movements while effectively managing risk.

Tailored for GBP/USD: SterlingSniperBot is specifically calibrated for the GBP/USD pair, considering its unique behavior and characteristics. This targeted approach enhances the bot's effectiveness in navigating the intricacies of this particular currency pair.

Precision Instrument: The name SterlingSniperBot reflects its character as a precision instrument in forex trading. It embodies accuracy, discipline, and a calculated approach to capitalize on market opportunities.

Traders utilizing SterlingSniperBot benefit from a comprehensive solution that combines strategic trading, precision execution, and risk management excellence, all geared towards maximizing success in the ever-evolving forex market.









We have tested this strategy from 2010 until 2023 December with UTC+2 broker. with a lot of 0.5 in an account of 10 000 USD.

The provided test results reveal the performance metrics of a trading strategy. Here's an analysis of the key statistics , see the screenshots attached:

Profitability:

Total Profit: $18,752.7

Profit in Pips: 4,180.9

Yearly Average Profit: $1,442.46

Yearly Average % Return: 14.43%

Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): 8.46%

Trade Metrics:

Number of Trades: 306

Winning Percentage: 55.23%

Profit Factor: 1.47

Return/Drawdown Ratio: 7.21

Risk and Drawdown:

Drawdown: $2,599.7

% Drawdown: 15.25%

Average Profits:

Daily Average Profit: $3.67

Monthly Average Profit: $112.29

Trade Size and Expectancy:

Average Trade: $61.28

Annual % / Max DD %: 0.55

R Expectancy: 0.21

R Expectancy Score: 4.57

Advanced Metrics:

Sharpe Ratio: 0.68

SQN Score: 0.25

Trade Analysis:

Wins/Losses Ratio: 1.23

Payout Ratio (Avg Win/Loss): 1.19

Average # of Bars in Trade: 7.61

Largest Win: $1,212.2

Largest Loss: -$1,212.8

Max Consecutive Wins: 9

Max Consecutive Losses: 7

Expectancy and Exposure:

Expectancy: $61.28

Exposure: 4.37%

Stagnation:

Stagnation in Days: 719

Stagnation in %: 14.18%

These metrics collectively provide a comprehensive overview of the trading strategy's performance, including its profitability, risk management, and trade characteristics. The strategy demonstrates a positive profit trajectory, albeit with fluctuations, and additional insights can be gained by further examining metrics like the Sharpe Ratio, Expectancy, and trade analysis details.



