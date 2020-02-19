MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss
- Experts
- Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
- Version: 2.88
The MelBar™ EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y™ Expert Advisor is a specific purpose profit-scalping tool which success depends on your understanding of its underlying strategy and your ability to configure it. Backtest results using historical data from 6 February 2018 15:00 to 19 February 2020 00:00 for the EUR/CHF (M30) currency pair proves very highly profitable.
Initial Deposit : US$500
Investment returns : US$1426.20
Net Profit : US$926.20
ROI : 185.24%
Annualized ROI : 67.16%
Investment Length : 2 years 14 days (2.04 years)
ADDED ON 17 APRIL 2020 :
A US$50 INVESTMENT ON THE MT5 PLATFORM USING THE SOFTWARE SUITE's MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss (MelBar™ EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y™ Expert Advisor) WOULD HAVE RETURNED US$177.22 (ROI - 254.44%) IN LESS THAN 2 MONTHS (ONLY 55 DAYS!) FOR THE USD/CHF MAJOR!
The Software Suite had published on 19 February 2020 MelBar Advanced Bollinger Scalper for EuroSwiss (MelBar™ EuroSwiss 1.85x 2Y™ Expert Advisor). Anyone who had invested a mere US$50 using our published EA Robot Trading Software on 20 February 2020 in the USD/CHF forex trading pair, would have gotten a return of US$177.22 in less than 60 DAYS!
Great EA. Thanks a lot. Works profitbale on my Demo Acc.